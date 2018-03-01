‘Mulan’ Live-Action Reboot Pushed Back to 2020

Disney’s live-action “Mulan” reboot is being pushed back by more than a year.

The studio shifted the release from Nov. 2, 2018, to March 27, 2020.

Directed by Niki Caro, the movie stars Chinese singer-actress Liu Yifei, also known as Crystal Liu.

Disney also announced on Thursday that it had removed “Noelle,” Anna Kendrick’s female Santa Claus film previously dated for Nov. 8, 2019, from its schedule. The pic, previously titled “Nicole,” is expected to launch on Disney’s new streaming service.

It had revealed earlier in the day that “Avengers: Infinity War” had moved up one week, from May 4 to April 27.

Other changes include an untitled Pixar Animation release slated for March, 13, 2020, moving up a week to March 6. An untitled Disney live-action pic set for April 3, 2020, shifted to May 29. An untitled Marvel movie slotted for August 7, 2020, moved to July 31.

“Jurassic World” and “Avatar” sequel scribes Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver rewrote the spec for “Mulan” by Lauren Hynek and Elizabeth Martin. The English-language version of the original “Mulan” (1998), featuring the voices of Ming-Na Wen, Eddie Murphy, Miguel Ferrer, and BD Wong, grossed $304.3 million worldwide.

“Noelle,” meanwhile, also stars Billy Eichner and Bill Hader. “Miss Congeniality” writer Marc Lawrence is directing and penning the script about Santa’s daughter, who is forced to take over the family business when her father retires and brother ends up getting cold feet before his first big Christmas Eve flight.