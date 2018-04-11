‘Mulan’ Live-Action Disney Reboot Casts ‘Rogue One’ Star Donnie Yen

Donnie Yen is set to star opposite Liu Yifei in Disney’s live-action adaptation of “Mulan.”

Niki Caro is directing, and Chris Bender, Jason Reed, and Jake Weiner are producing the movie. The film’s release was recently pushed back by more than a year to March 27, 2020.

The English-language version of the original “Mulan” (1998) featured the voices of Ming-Na Wen, Eddie Murphy, Miguel Ferrer, and BD Wong, while Jackie Chan voiced Chinese dubs of the movie. The animated film grossed $304.3 million worldwide.

“Jurassic World” and “Avatar” sequel scribes Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver came on board in 2015 to rewrite the spec by Lauren Hynek and Elizabeth Martin.

The studio’s emphasis on live-action reboots follows the successes of “Maleficent,” “Cinderella,” “The Jungle Book,” and, most recently, “Beauty and the Beast,” which was one 2017’s biggest box office hits. The studio is now shooting “Dumbo,” with Tim Burton directing and Colin Farrell starring.

Yen recently appeared in another Disney tentpole: 2016’s “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.” He also has ties to Chinese singer-actress Yifei, who co-starred in “Ip Man 3.” Yen just started filming “Ip Man 4.”

He is repped by CAA, Bullet Films, and Bloom Hergott. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.