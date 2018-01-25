MoviePass Withdraws From High-Traffic AMC Theaters

MoviePass has withdrawn its subscription service from several high-traffic AMC theaters without revealing the reason why.

The service, which costs $9.95 per month, was no longer available on Thursday at the AMC Empire 25 in New York City, AMC Universal CityWalk 19 and AMC Century City 15 in Los Angeles, AMC Loews Boston Common 19, and AMC River East 21 in Chicago.

MoviePass pays theaters the full price for a ticket, so it is in essence subsidizing its users’ moviegoing and losing money each time they check out a film.

CEO Mitch Lowe issued a statement in response to reports: “As of today, you’ll find a small handful of theaters are no longer available on our platform. Our number one goal as a company is to provide an accessible price-point for people to enjoy films the way they’re meant to be seen: on the big screen. Many exhibitors have been receptive to this mission, and we’re excited to keep working with theater chains that are closely aligned with our customer service values.”

“As we continue to strive for mutually-beneficial relationships with theaters, the list of theaters we work with is subject to change,” Lowe said. “We advise customers to always double check the MoviePass app for the most up-to-date list of participating theaters.”

AMC, the country’s largest chain, threatened legal action against MoviePass in August and predicted that the company would fail because its business model was not sustainable. There is anxiety among exhibitors that customers will get accustomed to paying a discounted rate for tickets, which will depress prices.

AMC said in a response to a Twitter complaint that customers should contact MoviePass for clarification.

Some of our guests say MoviePass may be blocking the use of their service at a handful of AMC locations. AMC has not restricted MoviePass acceptance at our theatres, nor have we heard from MoviePass about this. MoviePass customers should contact MoviePass for clarification. — AMC Guest Services (@AMCHelps) January 25, 2018

The move by MoviePass came a day after its newly-launched MoviePass Ventures teamed with The Orchard on North American distribution rights to “American Animals,” an art heist drama that premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. The deal was for $3 million and involved a significant P&A commitment, according to a knowledgeable source.

MoviePass announced on Jan. 9 that it had more than 1.5 million paid subscribers, adding 500,000 in less than a month. The service allows subscribers to purchase a single movie ticket per day for a flat monthly subscription fee by using a mobile app. The company, which is majority-owned by Helios and Matheson Analytics, unveiled a pricing plan in August at $9.95 per month.

U.S. movie admissions slid 6% last year to 1.24 billion for the lowest number since 1995, according to the National Association of Theatre Owners. North American box office for the year declined 2.55% to $11.09 billion and the average 2017 ticket price jumped 3.7% from $8.65 to $8.97.

The news about the AMC locations was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.