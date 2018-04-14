MoviePass Teams With iHeartRadio on Three-Month Subscription Offer

MoviePass and iHeartRadio have teamed to offer a new subscription option: four movies per month for three months, along with iHeartRadio’s All Access on demand feature for $29.95.

The announcement was made Friday at the MoviePass Coachella Chateau in La Quinta, Calif., in conjunction with the 2018 Coachella Music Festival & Arts Festival. iHeartRadio filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on March 15.

“Our existing relationship with iHeartMedia has enabled us to put together this great package deal for movie lovers and music fans,” said MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe. “Our goal has always been to deliver the best value to our MoviePass family and by partnering with iHeartRadio, we are able to provide access to two premium subscription services at one low price.”

“We reach millions of listeners every day who are looking for great options to meet their film and entertainment needs,” said Michele Laven, president of strategic partnerships at iHeartMedia. “MoviePass and iHeartRadio have natural synergies across our respective audiences, so offering a special promotion is a great opportunity for our listeners and their customers, and also for further growth and awareness of both our products and services.”

The partnership is the latest unveiled by MoviePass, which includes Fandor, Flix Brewhouse and Landmark Theaters. AMC and MoviePass have had a contentious relationship in recent months as AMC chief Adam Aron dismissed the company as a “fringe player,” threatened legal action, and predicted MoviePass would fold because of an unsustainable business model. For several months, MoviePass refused to allow subscribers to use the service at 10 high-traffic AMC locations.

MoviePass offers subscribers the chance to see one movie per day for a $9.95 monthly fee. The service subsidizes moviegoing, pays theaters full price for the tickets its users buy. It believes the data it collects on consumer behavior can eventually be monetized.