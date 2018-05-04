MoviePass Rival Sinemia Unveils New Subscription Pricing Plans

MoviePass rival Sinemia has announced a new four-tiered pricing plan for annual subscriptions that it’s touting as the most affordable and flexible of movie ticket subscriptions on the market.

The California-based company is now offering annual subscription plans for as low as $4.99 per month for one ticket per month and $6.99 for two tickets per month. It said Friday that Sinemia offers tickets to all movies and major theater chains and, unlike MoviePass, includes advanced ticketing and seat selection.

Sinemia’s new plans include: $4.99 per month for one ticket to any movie per month; $6.99 per month for two tickets to any movie per month; $9.99 per month for two tickets to any movie per month including 3D, 4D and Imax formats;

$14.99 per month for three tickets to any movie per month including 3D, 4D, Imax formats.

“Our vision and goal has been to create a movie ticket subscription service that adds value for both for moviegoers and the movie industry,” said Rifat Oguz, founder and CEO of Sinemia. “We believe the only way to accomplish this is through a sustainable movie subscription model. Since 2014, we’ve been fine-tuning our model and are now the leading movie subscription service in the Canada, UK, Turkey, and Australia. Thanks to our global experience, we’ve created a sustainable model and are very excited to bring a new slate of affordable and flexible subscription plans to moviegoers.”

Sinemia had been offering monthly plans in Los Angeles of two tickets per month for $10.99 and three for $15.99.

Sinemia said its monthly movie ticket subscriptions give moviegoers the flexibility to pick any movie in nearly any theater on any date, and to both book their tickets and select their seats up to 30 days ahead of time. The company also offers a mobile app that includes perks such as restaurant deals and location-based recommendations and more. The new plans are also available in Canada starting at $4.99 CAD a month for one ticket, in the UK for £4.99, and in Australia for $4.99 AUS.

The announcement comes two days after MoviePass announced that it will once again allow customers to sign up for its popular movie-a-day monthly subscription package after briefly taking the offering off of its website, Variety has learned.

Since April 13, MoviePass has only been offering a promotional $29.95 three-month plan. The plan only allowed users the freedom to see four movies a month, but it threw in a free trial of iHeartRadio’s All Access on-demand streaming package. The move set off alarm bells that MoviePass might be running out of money, since MoviePass’ business model pays movie theaters full price for the tickets its customers buy, so it is essentially subsidizing their movie-going at a loss to its own bottom line.

MoviePass claims that it will eventually be able to monetize its more than two million subscribers by running ads, partnering with theater chains, or figuring out a way to make a profit on the data it collects on its users.