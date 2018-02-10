Film News Roundup: MoviePass Discounts Price Through Yearly Plan With Fandor

The offer includes a $19.95 processing fee. The companies said the offer lowers the MoviePass monthly price from $9.95 to $7.95 and is coupled with an annual Fandor subscription.

“MoviePass is not only a phenomenon in the entertainment industry, but it has sparked a movement, now two million people strong,” said Ted Farnsworth, Chairman and CEO of parent company. “With this new offer, we can make the movement even more accessible to movie-goers. I believe our annual subscribers will become influential movie consumers and an amazing asset and bellwether for the film industry as a whole.”

“Fandor is excited to be part of the disruptive wave redefining how audiences consume entertainment, making a broad range of movies available to our movie-loving subscribers,” said Larry Aidem, President and CEO of Fandor. “We look forward to continued collaborations with MoviePass in the coming year.”

MoviePass announced a day earlier that it had topped the 2 million mark in subscribers — less than a month after reaching the 1.5 million milestone. MoviePass began its growth in August when it lowered the monthly subscription fee from $50 to $9.95. The app allows subscribers to see one movie every day for a month.

AMC has asserted that the business is not sustainable. MoviePass has refused to allow its holders to use the app at 10 of AMC’s busiest sites.

PARAMOUNT APPPOINTMENT

Craig L. White has been appointed executive vice president of worldwide sales and distribution for Paramount Home Media Entertainment.

He will oversee the global sales and distribution of physical and digital transactional products for Paramount Home Media Entertainment while expanding purchase and rental opportunities through enhanced partnerships, technological advancements and new business development.

White joins Paramount from Tronc (Tribune Publishing) where he was in charge of spearheading business development as senior VP and general manager. He previously served as VP of sales for 2oth Century Fox Home Entertainment in Australia.

RIGHTS DEAL

Altered Innocence has picked up the U.S. rights to Yony Leyser’s third feature film “Queercore: How To Punk A Revolution,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The film, an official selection of Outfest Los Angeles, Frameline, and DOC NYC marks the second all-rights deal for newcomer Altered Innocence and the second film in its catalog from Leyser. A theatrical release with the partnership of Josh Bloom’s Fanatic is planned for late 2018.

The deal was negotiated between Frank Jaffe from Altered Innocence, and Cat&Docs CEO Catherine LeClef.

Queercore is the cultural and social movement that began as an offshoot of punk and was distinguished by its discontent with society’s disapproval of the gay, bisexual, lesbian and transgender communities. Interviewees discuss homophobia, gender, feminism, AIDS, assimilation, sex, and art. The participant list includes Bruce LaBruce, G.B. Jones, Genesis Breyer P-Orridge, John Waters, Justin Vivian Bond, Lynn Breedlove, Silas Howard, Pansy Division, Penny Arcade, Kathleen Hanna, Kim Gordon, Deke Elash, and Tom Jennings.