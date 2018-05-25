Morgan Freeman Pulled From Visa Marketing After Harassment Allegations

Following the CNN report in which eight women accused Morgan Freeman of sexual harassment, Visa has decided to pull its marketing materials featuring the actor.

The company said in a statement to multiple outlets: “We are aware of the allegations that have been made against Mr. Freeman. At this point, Visa will be suspending our marketing in which the actor is featured.”

Vancouver public transit system TransLink has also revealed that it has halted using Freeman’s voice on its transit announcements. Vancouver’s transit authority had partnered with Visa on an ad campaign using Freeman’s voice.

“In light of information we’ve learned this morning of allegations regarding actor Morgan Freeman, TransLink has decided to pause his voice announcements as part of a VISA ad campaign on our transit system,” TransLink said. “We will be reaching out to VISA to discuss further.”

Vancouver native Seth Rogen offered his services via Twitter, though, saying that he would step in as Freeman’s replacement for TransLink.

Yo if they need a replacement now let me know. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) May 24, 2018

TransLink responded to the offer, inviting the actor to talk via direct messaging.

Thanks for the offer Seth. Let's DM and talk. ^rw — TransLink BC (@TransLink) May 24, 2018

Will do. Incoming… ^rw — TransLink BC (@TransLink) May 24, 2018

Freeman put out a statement apologizing for his behavior, saying: “Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy. I apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected — that was never my intent.”