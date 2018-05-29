Morgan Freeman Lawyer Hits Back at CNN, Demands Retraction on Sexual Harassment Story

Rebecca Rubin

Morgan Freeman Sexual Harassment
A lawyer for Morgan Freeman has issued a statement demanding CNN apologize and retract its May 24 story accusing the actor of multiple instances of sexual harassment.

In a letter to the network, Robert M. Schwartz, an attorney for the Oscar-winning actor,  claims the article, where eight women have accused Freeman of harassment and inappropriate behavior, was “used to unjustly attack him.” He argues that one of the authors, Chloe Melas “baited and prodded” witnesses and victims to speak out against Freeman and was motivated by personal bias. Melas says she was harassed by the actor during a junket interview for “Going in Style” — at the time, Freeman allegedly told the pregnant reporter that she was “ripe” and commented on her body.

CNN did not immediately respond to Variety’s request for comment.

After the report broke, Freeman apologized to anyone he may have “upset,” but also denied any suggestion he assaulted women. The 80-year old star has already faced professional consequences. Visa suspended a marketing campaign with the actor, the city of Vancouver decided not to make Freeman the voice of its public transit system, and SAG-AFTRA may revoke the lifetime achievement award it gave the star earlier this year.

More to come…

