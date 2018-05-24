Morgan Freeman Apologizes Amid Sexual Harassment Accusations

Morgan Freeman has issued an apology for making women feel “uneasy,” following a CNN report in which eight women alleged that he sexually harassed them or made inappropriate remarks.

“Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy,” Freeman said in a statement obtained by Variety. “I apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected — that was never my intent.”

CNN reported that two women alleged Freeman touched them inappropriately. One of them, a production assistant, said the actor repeatedly tried to lift her skirt.

More to come.