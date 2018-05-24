Morgan Freeman Apologizes Amid Sexual Harassment Accusations

“Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy,” Freeman said in a statement obtained by Variety. “I apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected — that was never my intent.”
CNN reported that two women alleged Freeman touched them inappropriately. One of them, a production assistant, said the actor repeatedly tried to lift her skirt.
More to come.
Popular on Variety
'The Chew' Canceled on ABC
Emilia Clarke Thinks 'Game of Thrones' Creators Will Make 'Star Wars' on Acid
The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018
'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe
Royal Wedding by the Numbers
Patty Jenkins Honored With Women in Motion Award at Cannes
Emilia Clarke on the 'Series of Little Moments' That Made Her Recognize Everyday Sexism
Salma Hayek on How Parkland Students' Activism Connects to #MeToo Movement
Gaspar Noe Walked Out of 'Black Panther'
Cate Blanchett Talks Gender Equity in the Industry: 'Change Is Not Really Polite'
Morgan Freeman has issued an apology for making women feel “uneasy,” following a CNN report in which eight women alleged that he sexually harassed them or made inappropriate remarks. “Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy,” Freeman said […]
Morgan Freeman has issued an apology for making women feel “uneasy,” following a CNN report in which eight women alleged that he sexually harassed them or made inappropriate remarks. “Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy,” Freeman said […]
Morgan Freeman has issued an apology for making women feel “uneasy,” following a CNN report in which eight women alleged that he sexually harassed them or made inappropriate remarks. “Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy,” Freeman said […]
Morgan Freeman has issued an apology for making women feel “uneasy,” following a CNN report in which eight women alleged that he sexually harassed them or made inappropriate remarks. “Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy,” Freeman said […]
Morgan Freeman has issued an apology for making women feel “uneasy,” following a CNN report in which eight women alleged that he sexually harassed them or made inappropriate remarks. “Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy,” Freeman said […]
Morgan Freeman has issued an apology for making women feel “uneasy,” following a CNN report in which eight women alleged that he sexually harassed them or made inappropriate remarks. “Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy,” Freeman said […]
Morgan Freeman has issued an apology for making women feel “uneasy,” following a CNN report in which eight women alleged that he sexually harassed them or made inappropriate remarks. “Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy,” Freeman said […]