Film News Roundup: Molly Parker Drama ‘Madeline’s Madeline’ Gets Distribution

In today’s film news roundup, “Madeline’s Madeline” and “Hacked” get distribution and Joachim Ronning will direct a sci-fi thriller.

DISTRIBUTION DEALS

Oscilloscope Laboratories has acquired U.S. rights to Josephine Decker’s “Madeline’s Madeline” and plans a theatrical release for later this year.

The film had its world premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, with an international premiere at the Berlin Film Festival. Newcomer Helena Howard stars as part of integral part of a prestigious physical theater troupe, pushed by the workshop’s ambitious director (Molly Parker) to weave her rich interior world and troubled history with her mother (Miranda July) into their collective art.

The resulting battle between imagination and appropriation rips out of the rehearsal space and through all three women’s lives.

“Oscilloscope is like the Alice Cooper of film distribution,” Decker said. “They rock hard; they throw audiences out of their minds; they never overdose. Many of my favorite films in recent years are Oscilloscope films. They are daring and bold in the films they support, and they know how to reach audiences hungry for a mindfuck. I’m honored to be working with them.”

Related 'House of Cards' Actress Molly Parker’s Echo Park Bungalow on the Market (EXCLUSIVE) Oliver Platt, Molly Parker Join 'The 9th Life of Louis Drax'

The deal was negotiated by Paradigm on behalf of the filmmakers.

*****

SP Releasing has acquired the North American rights to computer drama “Hacked” and set a March 6 release on VOD and DVD, Variety has learned exclusively.

The film stars Molly Burnett, Blake Robbins, and Adam Shapiro with Andy Allo, Amy Aquino, and Brian Patrick Wade in supporting roles. Burnett is playing the leader of the Anonymous-like hacker thieves who infiltrate the building, intent on stealing a tech company’s most advanced artificial intelligence.

Burnett made her debut in “Days of Our Lives” and stars in “Queen of the South.” Baruch Kaufman, James B. Cox, and Blake Robbins produced the film, which is written and directed by James B. Cox.

“What I discovered through making ‘Hacked’ is that technology is much like the Force,” Cox said. “If we are ever going to fight the Dark Side of technology, we will need the Light, and more importantly, we will need each other.”

DIRECTOR ATTACHED

Norwegian filmmaker Joachim Rønning will direct sci-fi thriller “Here There Be Monsters,” which he co-wrote with his brother, Andreas Rønning.

MRC is developing and producing the film but keeping the logline under wraps. Rønning co-directed the Scandinavian film “Kon-Tiki” with Espen Snndberg and “Pirates of the Caribbean film: Dead Men Tell No Tales.”

Both Rønning Brothers are repped by UTA, Brillstein Entertainment and Sloane Offer.