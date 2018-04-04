‘Moana,’ ‘The Accountant’ Top Home Entertainment Charts in 2017

Disney’s “Moana” is a home entertainment juggernaut.

The animated adventure was among the most popular sales titles and rentals last year, according to a new report by the Motion Picture Association of America. It was the top selling DVD or Blu-ray in 2017, and people bought more digital copies of “Moana” than any other film. “Moana” was the second most-rented disc last year; it was also runner-up in terms of digital rentals.

Ben Affleck’s “The Accountant,” a thriller about a numbers cruncher for the mob, was the most-rented disc and digital title. People preferred to browse rather than buy the Affleck-starring vehicle. “The Accountant” was only the 19th best-selling digital title and didn’t even crack the top 30 when it came to disc sales. Both “The Accountant” and “Moana” were popular at the box office, but they were even more in demand in the home, out-selling and out-renting blockbusters such as “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” and “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2.”

“Wonder Woman” was another popular home entertainment title. The superhero film about the iconic Amazonian warrior was the third best-selling disc and the third most rented digital title. It was also the second best-selling digital release and the fourth most rented DVD or Blu-ray.

Top 5 U.S. DVD & Blu-Ray Sales

1. Moana

2. Rogue One

3. Wonder Woman

4. Beauty and the Beast

5. Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2

Top 5 U.S. DVD & Blu-Ray Rentals

1. The Accountant

2. Moana

3. Beauty & the Beast

4. Wonder Woman

5. Passengers

Top 5 U.S. EST Sales

1. Moana

2. Wonder Woman

3. Rogue One

4. Trolls

5. Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2

Top 5 U.S. Digital Rentals

1. The Accountant

2. Moana

3. Wonder Woman

4. Arrival

5. Sing