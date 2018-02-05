You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ Trailer Premieres During Super Bowl (Watch)

Sunday’s Super Bowl offered the first look at “Mission: Impossible — Fallout,” the sixth installment in the hit spy series.

Starring Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, and Alec Baldwin — who will reprise their roles from previous films — “Fallout” will add Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, Vanessa Kirby, and Sian Brooke to the cast. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the film follows Cruise’s Ethan Hunt and team as they race against time after a botched mission.

Last week, Cruise posted a photo of himself hanging off the side of a helicopter in a still from the film, promising fans, “We’ve upped the ante for the sixth #MissionImpossible. I can’t wait for you guys to see more.” “Fallout” was forced to halt production in August after Cruise sustained a serious on-set injury while performing a stunt. He broke his ankle after falling short and slamming into a wall while leaping across a building gap.

“Mission: Impossible: Fallout” hits theaters July 27.

  • 'God Particle' Trailer Debuts at Super

    'The Cloverfield Paradox' Drops New Trailer, Will Stream on Netflix After Super Bowl

  • 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Trailer Debuts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Trailer Premieres During Super Bowl (Watch)

  • Dwayne Johnson's 'Skyscraper' Trailer Debuts At

    'Skyscraper' Premieres Smashing New Trailer During Super Bowl

  • 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Teaser

    'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Teaser Hits During Super Bowl

  • Jurassic world fallen kingdom trailer

    New 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Trailer Shows the Destruction of Isla Nublar

  • Red Sparrow

    Jennifer Lawrence Goes From Ballerina to Spy in New 'Red Sparrow' Trailer

  • DF-09027_RThomas (Dylan O’Brien) and Newt (Thomas

    'Maze Runner: The Death Cure' Sprints to $35 Million at International Box Office

