‘Mission: Impossible 6’ Title, First-Look Photo Revealed

By
Maane Khatchatourian

News Editor, Variety.com

Maane's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation
CREDIT: Christian Black

Tom Cruise revealed the title for “Mission: Impossible 6” with a death-defying first-look photo from the sequel.

“Get ready,” Cruise captioned an image of a clapperboard with the film’s title, on his newly-launched Instagram account on Thursday.

The title? “Mission: Impossible – Fallout.”

Get ready. #MissionImpossible

A post shared by Tom Cruise (@tomcruise) on

“We’ve upped the ante for the sixth #MissionImpossible, I can’t wait for you guys to see more,” Cruise wrote, sharing a film still of him holding on for dear life outside a helicopter mid flight.

The film was forced to halt production in August after Cruise sustained a serious on-set injury while performing a stunt. Cruise broke his ankle while leaping across a building gap after falling short and slamming into the wall.

The actor is famous for performing his own stunts. For “The Mummy” reboot, Cruise shot 64 takes of a plane crash sequence in zero gravity. For the fourth and fifth “Mission: Impossible” movies, he hung off the Burj Khalifa and clung to the wing of a moving plane.

Christopher McQuarrie returns to direct the sixth installment. The film also stars Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, and Michelle Monaghan. Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, and Vanessa Kirby also join the cast.

“Mission: Impossible – Fallout” hits theaters on July 27.

  Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation

    ‘Mission: Impossible 6’ Title, First-Look Photo Revealed

  Oscar-winning Us Screenwriter Charlie Kaufman Poses

    Charlie Kaufman to Adapt 'I'm Thinking of Ending Things' for Netflix

  Aml Ameen appears in Yardie by

    Berlinale 2018: Panorama Adds Idris Elba's 'Yardie,' Pedro Almodovar-Produced 'The Silence of Others'

  beauty and the beast Awards Prospects

    Japan Box Office Slides in 2017, as Hollywood Gains

  Berlinale: M-Appeal Swoops on Panorama-Selected 'Hard

    Berlinale: M-Appeal Swoops on Panorama-Selected 'Hard Paint' (EXCLUSIVE)

  'The Last Race' Review: A Graceful

    Sundance Film Review: 'The Last Race'

  U.K.'s Goldfinch Studios Launches Neon in

    U.K.'s Goldfinch Studios Launches Neon in Hong Kong (EXCLUSIVE)

