‘Mission: Impossible 6’ Title, First-Look Photo Revealed

Tom Cruise revealed the title for “Mission: Impossible 6” with a death-defying first-look photo from the sequel.

“Get ready,” Cruise captioned an image of a clapperboard with the film’s title, on his newly-launched Instagram account on Thursday.

The title? “Mission: Impossible – Fallout.”

“We’ve upped the ante for the sixth #MissionImpossible, I can’t wait for you guys to see more,” Cruise wrote, sharing a film still of him holding on for dear life outside a helicopter mid flight.

The film was forced to halt production in August after Cruise sustained a serious on-set injury while performing a stunt. Cruise broke his ankle while leaping across a building gap after falling short and slamming into the wall.

The actor is famous for performing his own stunts. For “The Mummy” reboot, Cruise shot 64 takes of a plane crash sequence in zero gravity. For the fourth and fifth “Mission: Impossible” movies, he hung off the Burj Khalifa and clung to the wing of a moving plane.

Christopher McQuarrie returns to direct the sixth installment. The film also stars Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, and Michelle Monaghan. Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, and Vanessa Kirby also join the cast.

“Mission: Impossible – Fallout” hits theaters on July 27.