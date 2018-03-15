You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Miranda July Sets Family Drama Movie With Plan B, Annapurna

Dave McNary

Miranda July
CREDIT: Arthur Mola/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Miranda July will start production on an untitled family drama in late May with Plan B and Annapurna producing.

The companies made the announcement Thursday. The film follows the story of a character named Old Dolio and how her world is turned upside-down when her criminal parents invite an outsider to join their biggest heist yet.

The project will be July’s third film and the first she will not star in. The cast has not been announced. Youree Henley will also produce. Henry’s credits include Sofia Coppola’s “The Beguiled” and Mike Mills’ “20th Century Women.”

July wrote, directed, and starred in the 2005 film “Me and You and Everyone We Know,” which won a special jury prize at the Sundance Film Festival and the Camera d’Or at Cannes. She also wrote, directed, and starred in 2011’s “The Future.”

July’s most recent book is the novel “The First Bad Man.” Her collection of stories, “No One Belongs Here More Than You,” won the Frank O’Connor International Short Story Award and has been published in 23 countries. July’s participatory art works include the website “Learning to Love You More” (with artist Harrell Fletcher), “Eleven Heavy Things” (a sculpture garden created for the 2009 Venice Biennale), “New Society” (a performance), and “Somebody” (a messaging app).

July is repped by UTA, and Plan B by CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

