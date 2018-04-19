Michelle Williams to Star Opposite Julianne Moore in ‘After the Wedding’ Remake (EXCLUSIVE)

Michelle Williams will star opposite Julianne Moore in the remake of the Danish film “After the Wedding,” sources tell Variety.

Bart Freundlich is directing from his own script. Joel B. Michaels and Silvio Muraglia are producing the pic.

The film is based on the 2006 Oscar-nominated movie of the same name helmed by Susanne Bier and starring Mads Mikkelsen.

The remake follows the director of an Indian orphanage on the verge of bankruptcy, who discovers that her organization is in contention to receive a large charitable donation from a wealthy American businesswoman, forcing her to travel to New York City, where she is confronted by a past she tried to forget.

Moore will play the rich businesswoman who quickly proves that she is not one to be reckoned with, while Williams will portrayal the orphanage owner.

The movie was announced at this year’s Berlin Film Festival and will start production next month.

Williams is hot off the heels of a Golden Globe nomination for her performance in “All the Money in the World,” and the box office smash “The Greatest Showman,” which has grossed more then $424 million at the worldwide box office to date.

She can next be seen in the STX Entertainment comedy “I Feel Pretty” opposite Amy Schumer, which bows this weekend. Williams also has Sony’s “Venom” — her first major comic book adaptation — bowing this year. She is repped by WME, Brillstein Entertainment, and Bloom, Hergott, Diemer, Rosenthal, LaViolette, Feldman, Schenkman & Goodman.