Michelle Slavich Tapped as Executive VP of Global Publicity at Warner Bros.

Michelle Slavich has been named executive VP of global publicity and strategy at Warner Bros. Pictures.

In her new role, Slavich will oversee domestic and international publicity and work proactively with her teams to develop forward-thinking global publicity strategies on all releases from Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema across media outlets and platforms worldwide. She’ll also work closely with the marketing group’s senior management team on PR campaign design and strategy for both individual film titles and key franchises. Slavich will report to Blair Rich, president of worldwide marketing at Warner Bros. Pictures Group and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.

“Michelle is a well-respected publicity executive with an impressive track record of leadership, innovation and strategic vision,” Rich said. “As we tackle the constantly evolving landscape of film publicity, she’s a great choice to lead the team and further our already-excellent publicity teams in supporting our world-class films and filmmakers.”

Slavich joins Warner Bros. Pictures from Google, where she most recently served as head of entertainment communications for YouTube, overseeing the platform’s entertainment and music PR initiatives, as well as corporate and creator communications. She was with Google over five years, and in the last two years, her team launched over 50 publicity campaigns for the company’s YouTube Original series and movies. Slavich was also responsible for the PR launch campaigns for the company’s subscription services YouTube TV and YouTube Red.

Before that, Slavich served as vice president, publicity at Universal Studios Home Entertainment, overseeing publicity, promotions and events for NBC Universal film and TV releases. There, Slavich supervised over 200 publicity campaigns for Universal Pictures, Focus Features, and NBC.

Prior to USHE, Slavich held positions at Rogers & Associates and PeopleSupport Inc., as well as in theatrical publicity at DreamWorks/Amblin Entertainment. She began her career as a publicity assistant at the Shoah Foundation, Steven Spielberg’s nonprofit organization dedicated to the recording of Holocaust survivor testimonies for educational use.