Chris Pratt’s ‘Cowboy Ninja Viking’ Taps ‘Game of Thrones’ Director Michelle MacLaren

Michelle MacLaren has come on to direct Universal’s adaptation of “Cowboy Ninja Viking” starring Chris Pratt.

Based on the Image Comics graphic novel by A.J. Lieberman and illustrator Riley Rossmo, the pic was most recently written by Craig Mazin. The original draft was written by Zombieland writers Paul Wernick and Everett David Reese.

The film is an adaptation of the graphic novel revolving around an assassin who manifests the toughest skills of three different personas: a cowboy, a ninja, and a viking.

Entertainment 360, the production arm of Management 360, Mark Gordon via the Mark Gordon Company, Michael De Luca for Michael De Luca Productions, and Pratt will produce. VP of production Sara Scott will oversee production on behalf of the studio.

The pic is set to be released on June 28, 2019.

The film marks yet another collaboration between Pratt and Universal, which recently wrapped production on “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.” That movie is set to open on June 22.

Best known for taking episodic TV and giving it a cinematic feel, MacLaren most recently executive produced and directed the pilot of the critically acclaimed series “The Deuce,” starring Maggie Gyllenhaal and James Franco. She was the EP on “Breaking Bad” and directed some of the most successful television series of all time, including “Game of Thrones,” “Westworld,” and “The Walking Dead.”