Michael Lewis’ Wall Street Movie ‘Flash Boys’ Moves to Netflix

Netflix has acquired movie rights Michael Lewis’ real-life financial drama “Flash Boys: A Wall Street Revolt” — a project that had been in development at Sony Pictures in 2014.

Ben Jacoby is adapting the book, which was published in 2014. No producer or director is attached yet.

Lewis alleged in the book that the stock market is “rigged” by high-frequency traders being able to “front run” orders ahead of other traders. “Flash Boys” also focuses on the creation of IEX, the Investors Exchange, aimed at eliminating the advantage of high-frequency trading.

Jacoby’s script “Newsflash” made the Black List and is centered on CBS’ coverage of the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy. Seth Rogen is attached to play Walter Cronkite with David Gordon Green directing.

Three of Lewis’ books have resulted in Hollywood movies — “The Blind Side: Evolution of a Game,” which was adapted into 2009’s “The Blind Side” and earned Sandra Bullock an Oscar; “Moneyball: The Art of Winning an Unfair Game” was released by Sony in 2011 as “Moneyball,” with Aaron Sorkin and Steve Zaillian receiving an Oscar nomination for the screenplay; and “The Big Short: Inside the Doomsday Machine,” launched by Paramount in 2015 and winner of the Academy Award for best adapted screenplay for Adam McKay and Charles Randolph.

Sorkin was in talks to adapt “Flash Boys” in 2014 with Scott Rudin producing, but Sony’s option for the movie rights lapsed. The news about the Netflix acquisition was first reported by Deadline.