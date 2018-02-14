You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Michael Keaton to Discover ‘What is Life Worth’

By

Robert's Most Recent Stories

View All
Michael Keaton American Assassin
CREDIT: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Michael Keaton is in talks to star in biopic “What is Life Worth” for MadRiver Pictures, the company announced Wednesday. IMR will launch sales on the title at the European Film Market in Berlin.

Based on the memoir of Kenneth Feinberg, the film would see the Oscar-nominee and Golden Globe winning “Birdman” actor reunite with his “Spotlight” producer Michael Sugar.

The film follows the efforts of Feinberg, a powerful D.C. lawyer put in charge of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund (also known as the 9/11 Fund), who, in almost 3 years of pro bono work on the case, fights off the cynicism, bureaucracy and politics associated with administering government funds and in doing so, discovers what life is worth.

“What is Life Worth” will be directed by David Frankel (“The Devil Wears Prada,” “Collateral Beauty”) from a 2008 script by Max Borenstein which featured on The Black List. Sugar will produce alongside Marc Butan, Sean Sorensen, Borenstein and Bard Dorros. Kim Fox will serve as executive producer alongside Nik Bower and Deepak Nayar of Riverstone Pictures, which is financing.

Keaton has been enjoying a career resurgence since starring in back-to-back best picture Oscar winners “Birdman” and “Spotlight.” He was most recently seen as the villainous Vulture in Marvel Studios’ “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and Michael Cuesta’s thriller “American Assassin.” He recently finished production on Tim Burton’s live action version of Disney’s “Dumbo,” due for release in March 2019. He is repped by ICM Partners.

More Film

  • Victoria and Abdul

    How Hair and Makeup Oscar Nominees Sculpted Their Films' Distinctive Looks

    Michael Keaton is in talks to star in biopic “What is Life Worth” for MadRiver Pictures, the company announced Wednesday. IMR will launch sales on the title at the European Film Market in Berlin. Based on the memoir of Kenneth Feinberg, the film would see the Oscar-nominee and Golden Globe winning “Birdman” actor reunite with […]

  • Martin McDonagh three billboards outside ebbing

    Oscar Editing Nominees Reveal Their Cutting Edge

    Michael Keaton is in talks to star in biopic “What is Life Worth” for MadRiver Pictures, the company announced Wednesday. IMR will launch sales on the title at the European Film Market in Berlin. Based on the memoir of Kenneth Feinberg, the film would see the Oscar-nominee and Golden Globe winning “Birdman” actor reunite with […]

  • Oscars 2018: Globally Minded Focus Features

    New Globally Minded Focus Features Roars Back in the Oscar Season

    Michael Keaton is in talks to star in biopic “What is Life Worth” for MadRiver Pictures, the company announced Wednesday. IMR will launch sales on the title at the European Film Market in Berlin. Based on the memoir of Kenneth Feinberg, the film would see the Oscar-nominee and Golden Globe winning “Birdman” actor reunite with […]

  • Emma Watson stars as Belle and

    'Darkest Hour,' 'Beauty and the Beast' and More Costumes Take Viewers on a Journey

    Michael Keaton is in talks to star in biopic “What is Life Worth” for MadRiver Pictures, the company announced Wednesday. IMR will launch sales on the title at the European Film Market in Berlin. Based on the memoir of Kenneth Feinberg, the film would see the Oscar-nominee and Golden Globe winning “Birdman” actor reunite with […]

  • Michael Keaton American Assassin

    Michael Keaton to Discover 'What is Life Worth'

    Michael Keaton is in talks to star in biopic “What is Life Worth” for MadRiver Pictures, the company announced Wednesday. IMR will launch sales on the title at the European Film Market in Berlin. Based on the memoir of Kenneth Feinberg, the film would see the Oscar-nominee and Golden Globe winning “Birdman” actor reunite with […]

  • The Wound African Cinema Berlin Film

    South Africa Film Board Slaps 'The Wound' With Over-18 Adult Rating

    Michael Keaton is in talks to star in biopic “What is Life Worth” for MadRiver Pictures, the company announced Wednesday. IMR will launch sales on the title at the European Film Market in Berlin. Based on the memoir of Kenneth Feinberg, the film would see the Oscar-nominee and Golden Globe winning “Birdman” actor reunite with […]

  • Rachel Morrison Mudbound Cinematographer BTS

    Cinematographers Explain How They Created Their Distinctive Imagery

    Michael Keaton is in talks to star in biopic “What is Life Worth” for MadRiver Pictures, the company announced Wednesday. IMR will launch sales on the title at the European Film Market in Berlin. Based on the memoir of Kenneth Feinberg, the film would see the Oscar-nominee and Golden Globe winning “Birdman” actor reunite with […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad