Michael Keaton to Discover ‘What is Life Worth’

Michael Keaton is in talks to star in biopic “What is Life Worth” for MadRiver Pictures, the company announced Wednesday. IMR will launch sales on the title at the European Film Market in Berlin.

Based on the memoir of Kenneth Feinberg, the film would see the Oscar-nominee and Golden Globe winning “Birdman” actor reunite with his “Spotlight” producer Michael Sugar.

The film follows the efforts of Feinberg, a powerful D.C. lawyer put in charge of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund (also known as the 9/11 Fund), who, in almost 3 years of pro bono work on the case, fights off the cynicism, bureaucracy and politics associated with administering government funds and in doing so, discovers what life is worth.

“What is Life Worth” will be directed by David Frankel (“The Devil Wears Prada,” “Collateral Beauty”) from a 2008 script by Max Borenstein which featured on The Black List. Sugar will produce alongside Marc Butan, Sean Sorensen, Borenstein and Bard Dorros. Kim Fox will serve as executive producer alongside Nik Bower and Deepak Nayar of Riverstone Pictures, which is financing.

Keaton has been enjoying a career resurgence since starring in back-to-back best picture Oscar winners “Birdman” and “Spotlight.” He was most recently seen as the villainous Vulture in Marvel Studios’ “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and Michael Cuesta’s thriller “American Assassin.” He recently finished production on Tim Burton’s live action version of Disney’s “Dumbo,” due for release in March 2019. He is repped by ICM Partners.