Michael Helfand and Joe Matukewicz Named Co-Heads of Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions (EXCLUSIVE)

With Steve Bersch recently being tapped to head Screen Gems, Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions has named Michael Helfand and Joe Matukewicz as the new co-heads of the company.

Bersch took over for former president Clint Culpepper in January after a decade of profitability at SPWA. He is currently the President of SPWA and Screen Gems and made the announcement in an internal memo.

Helfand and Matukewicz will continue their oversight of the business and creative operations, respectively, while expanding their roles to jointly oversee the day-to-day management of SPWA’s wide-ranging properties and ventures, including its key focus on independently produced motion picture and episodic content for various distribution platforms.

Both will report to Bersch.

Helfand and Matukewicz have been behind a number of recent hits, such as Fede Alvarez’s thriller “Don’t Breathe,” the “Insidious” franchise, Angela Robinson’s “Professor Marston and the Wonder Women,” “Spotlight,” “Manchester by the Sea,” “Arrival” and “Nebraska.” They were also a big part of acquisition breakouts “Hello, My Name is Doris,” “Dope,” “Whiplash,” “Leave No Trace,” “Hearts Beat Loud” and “Search,” which will be released with Screen Gems later this year.

Jon Freedberg will assume the role of SVP business development and content strategy for SPWA. His job will expand beyond business development to include additional operational responsibilities for content strategy and value creation, driving new revenue opportunities with all ancillary and distribution outlets, and coordinating international independent theatrical releases.