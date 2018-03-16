You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Michael Helfand and Joe Matukewicz Named Co-Heads of Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Michael Helfand Joe Matukewicz
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions

With Steve Bersch recently being tapped to head Screen Gems, Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions has named Michael Helfand and Joe Matukewicz as the new co-heads of the company.

Bersch took over for former president Clint Culpepper in January after a decade of profitability at SPWA. He is currently the President of SPWA and Screen Gems and made the announcement in an internal memo.

Helfand and Matukewicz will continue their oversight of the business and creative operations, respectively, while expanding their roles to jointly oversee the day-to-day management of SPWA’s wide-ranging properties and ventures, including its key focus on independently produced motion picture and episodic content for various distribution platforms.

Both will report to Bersch.

Helfand and Matukewicz have been behind a number of recent hits, such as Fede Alvarez’s thriller “Don’t Breathe,” the “Insidious” franchise, Angela Robinson’s “Professor Marston and the Wonder Women,” “Spotlight,” “Manchester by the Sea,” “Arrival” and “Nebraska.” They were also a big part of acquisition breakouts “Hello, My Name is Doris,” “Dope,” “Whiplash,” “Leave No Trace,” “Hearts Beat Loud” and “Search,” which will be released with Screen Gems later this year.

Jon Freedberg will assume the role of SVP business development and content strategy for SPWA. His job will expand beyond business development to include additional operational responsibilities for content strategy and value creation, driving new revenue opportunities with all ancillary and distribution outlets, and coordinating international independent theatrical releases.

More Film

  • Variety Talent Agencies Cover Story Illustration

    Writers Guild Accuses Talent Agencies of Conflicts of Interest

    With Steve Bersch recently being tapped to head Screen Gems, Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions has named Michael Helfand and Joe Matukewicz as the new co-heads of the company. Bersch took over for former president Clint Culpepper in January after a decade of profitability at SPWA. He is currently the President of SPWA and Screen Gems […]

  • The Game Changers

    Environmental Film Festival Spotlights Front Lines of Eco-Activism

    With Steve Bersch recently being tapped to head Screen Gems, Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions has named Michael Helfand and Joe Matukewicz as the new co-heads of the company. Bersch took over for former president Clint Culpepper in January after a decade of profitability at SPWA. He is currently the President of SPWA and Screen Gems […]

  • STX

    Patricia Röckenwagner Named Chief Brand Officer at STX Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)

    With Steve Bersch recently being tapped to head Screen Gems, Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions has named Michael Helfand and Joe Matukewicz as the new co-heads of the company. Bersch took over for former president Clint Culpepper in January after a decade of profitability at SPWA. He is currently the President of SPWA and Screen Gems […]

  • Dear Dictator

    Film Review: 'Dear Dictator'

    With Steve Bersch recently being tapped to head Screen Gems, Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions has named Michael Helfand and Joe Matukewicz as the new co-heads of the company. Bersch took over for former president Clint Culpepper in January after a decade of profitability at SPWA. He is currently the President of SPWA and Screen Gems […]

  • ava duvernay Variety Power of Women

    Ava DuVernay to Direct DC's Superhero Epic 'New Gods'

    With Steve Bersch recently being tapped to head Screen Gems, Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions has named Michael Helfand and Joe Matukewicz as the new co-heads of the company. Bersch took over for former president Clint Culpepper in January after a decade of profitability at SPWA. He is currently the President of SPWA and Screen Gems […]

  • David Oyelowo Playback Podcast

    Playback: David Oyelowo on 'Gringo,' 'Cloverfield' and the Impact of #OscarsSoWhite

    With Steve Bersch recently being tapped to head Screen Gems, Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions has named Michael Helfand and Joe Matukewicz as the new co-heads of the company. Bersch took over for former president Clint Culpepper in January after a decade of profitability at SPWA. He is currently the President of SPWA and Screen Gems […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad