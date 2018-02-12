Michael Fassbender to Star in Feature-Length ‘Kung Fury’

Michael Fassbender will star in David Sandberg’s action-comedy “Kung Fury,” which Sandberg will also star in and produce under his Laser Unicorns’ banner.

As previously announced, David Hasselhoff will join the cast following his role in the original short film “Kung Fury.” The short, which gained a cult following, was partly funded on Kickstarter and was selected for Cannes Directors Fortnight. The feature-length project, which will be a sequel to the original short, is shooting this summer.

The original short film, written and directed by Sandberg, pays homage to 1980s martial arts and police action films.

The feature film will be set in 1985 in Miami, which is kept safe under the watchful eye of the police officer Kung Fury through his Thundercops police force. After the tragic death of a Thundercop causes the group to disband, a mysterious villain emerges from the shadows to aid in the Fuhrer’s quest to attain the ultimate weapon.

David Katzenberg, Seth Grahame-Smith, and Aaron Schmidt will produce under their KatzSmith Productions banner, which produced “It.” Philip Westgren of B-Reel Films and Conor McCaughan will also produce. Pelle Strandberg is executive producing on behalf of Laser Unicorns.

Bloom will handle international sales and introduce the film to buyers at the Berlin Film Festival. Endeavor Content and CAA will handle North American sales.

Fassbender is a two-time Academy Award nominee for his roles in Danny Boyle’s “Steve Jobs” and Steve McQueen’s “12 Years a Slave.” Hasselhoff is best known for playing Mitch Buchannon on NBC’s “Baywatch” and for his lead role on “Knight Rider”.

Fassbender is represented by CAA and Troika. Hasselhoff is represented by ICM Partners. Sandberg is represented by WME and Voyage and attorney Alan Sacks at Frankfurt Kurnit. Katzsmith is represented by WME.