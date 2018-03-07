You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Michael Bay Sets ‘6 Underground,’ ‘Robopocalypse’ as Next Two Films (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Michael Bay
CREDIT: Joanne Davidson/SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

Michael Bay looks to have found not one, but his next two films to work on, as sources tell Variety he has lined up “6 Underground” and “Robopocalypse” as his next two projects.

“6 Underground” is a spec written by “Deadpool” and “Deadpool 2” scribes Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese.

The action movie is based on an original idea from Wernick and Reese, who will also executive produce. Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger will produce ‘6 Underground’ along with Bay.

Plot details are currently being kept under wraps. It is slated to go into production this summer with Skydance for a summer 2019 release.

“Throughout his career Michael Bay has been unparalleled in creating global theatrical events,” David Ellison, CEO of Skydance Media, said. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to have this amazing team come together, bringing their unique style and vision to the movie.”

Following “6 Underground,” Bay is also in talks to reunite with Steven Spielberg, who hand picked him to direct “Transformers,” to bring “Robopocalypse” to life.

Based on the science fiction novel by Daniel H. Wilson, the film is set after a robot uprising.

At one point, Spielberg intended to helm “Robopocalypse,” but scheduling conflicts forced him to continue to push it off. The iconic director says he has always been fascinated “Robopocalypse,” but has not been able to find time to direct it himself. The handoff makes Bay the perfect fit, since it was Spielberg who handpicked him to take over the “Transformers” franchise as well.

Bay is repped by WME.

More Film

  • Michael Bay

    Michael Bay Sets '6 Underground,' 'Robopocalypse' as Next Two Films (EXCLUSIVE)

    Michael Bay looks to have found not one, but his next two films to work on, as sources tell Variety he has lined up “6 Underground” and “Robopocalypse” as his next two projects. “6 Underground” is a spec written by “Deadpool” and “Deadpool 2” scribes Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese. The action movie is based on […]

  • Zoe Ewan McGregor

    Tribeca Film Festival Unveils 2018 Slate

    Michael Bay looks to have found not one, but his next two films to work on, as sources tell Variety he has lined up “6 Underground” and “Robopocalypse” as his next two projects. “6 Underground” is a spec written by “Deadpool” and “Deadpool 2” scribes Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese. The action movie is based on […]

  • Wim Wenders' 'Wings of Desire' Soars

    Wim Wenders' 'Wings of Desire' Soars to Screens After Restoration

    Michael Bay looks to have found not one, but his next two films to work on, as sources tell Variety he has lined up “6 Underground” and “Robopocalypse” as his next two projects. “6 Underground” is a spec written by “Deadpool” and “Deadpool 2” scribes Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese. The action movie is based on […]

  • Saoirse Ronan, Elisabeth Moss Tackle Heartbreak

    Saoirse Ronan and Elisabeth Moss Tackle Love and Heartbreak in 'The Seagull' Trailer

    Michael Bay looks to have found not one, but his next two films to work on, as sources tell Variety he has lined up “6 Underground” and “Robopocalypse” as his next two projects. “6 Underground” is a spec written by “Deadpool” and “Deadpool 2” scribes Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese. The action movie is based on […]

  • Elizabeth Banks'Pitch Perfect 3' film premiere,

    Elizabeth Banks to Star in James Gunn-Produced Horror Film

    Michael Bay looks to have found not one, but his next two films to work on, as sources tell Variety he has lined up “6 Underground” and “Robopocalypse” as his next two projects. “6 Underground” is a spec written by “Deadpool” and “Deadpool 2” scribes Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese. The action movie is based on […]

  • A Wrinkle in Time

    ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ Reviews: What the Critics Are Saying

    Michael Bay looks to have found not one, but his next two films to work on, as sources tell Variety he has lined up “6 Underground” and “Robopocalypse” as his next two projects. “6 Underground” is a spec written by “Deadpool” and “Deadpool 2” scribes Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese. The action movie is based on […]

  • William Hurt Bill Pullman

    William Hurt Breaks Leg; Bill Pullman Subs in 'The Coldest Game' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Michael Bay looks to have found not one, but his next two films to work on, as sources tell Variety he has lined up “6 Underground” and “Robopocalypse” as his next two projects. “6 Underground” is a spec written by “Deadpool” and “Deadpool 2” scribes Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese. The action movie is based on […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad