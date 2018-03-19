Michael B. Jordan Enlists in WWII Drama About African-American ‘Liberators’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Hot off the billion-dollar success of “Black Panther,” Michael B. Jordan is on board to produce the World War II action-drama “The Liberators” through his Outlier Society Productions and with Safehouse Pictures.

It’s not yet been determined if Jordan will also star. The project is based on a spec script written by Madison Turner and tells the story of the 761st regiment in World War II, an entirely African-American combat unit whose heroism led to the desegregation of the armed forces.

Along with Jordan, producers are Safehouse Pictures’ Tory Tunell and Joby Harold, and Outlier Society Production’s Alana Mayo. Safehouse’s Matt Schwartz will executive produce.

Warner Bros. finalized the deal for the script package late last week. Niija Kuykendall is overseeing for the studio.

Jordan’s credits include “Black Panther” as the villain Eric Killmonger, the title character in “Creed” and “Fruitvale Station” — all three of which are directed by Ryan Coogler. Jordan’s also starring in and exec producing HBO’s upcoming “Fahrenheit 451” miniseries opposite Michael Shannon.

Harold is a writer on Warner Bros. upcoming “Flashpoint,” starring Ezra Miller in the standalone Flash movie for DC Entertainment. Harold also wrote the upcoming “Robin Hood” and “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword,” which he produced with Tunnell.

Turner previously wrote “6 Below: Miracle on the Mountain.”

Outlier Society Productions’ other projects include the hourlong sci-fi family drama “Raising Dion,” which has a 10-episode straight-to-series order from Netflix; “The Thomas Crowne Affair” reboot, which Jordan will star in; an untitled project with Tarell Alvin McCraney for OWN; and an adaptation of the bestselling YA novel “The Stars Beneath Our Feet,” on which Jordan will make his directorial debut.

Jordan is repped by WME and attorney Greg Slewett. Turner is repped by CAA.