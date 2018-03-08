You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Michael B. Jordan to Adopt Inclusion Rider on All Future Projects

By

Ariana's Most Recent Stories

View All
Michael B. Jordan
CREDIT: Carl Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Michael B. Jordan announced he will add the inclusion rider to all projects produced by his company, Outlier Society Productions.

Frances McDorrmand sparked interest and support for the term after she concluded her Oscars best actress acceptance speech by saying, “I have two words to leave with you tonight, ladies and gentlemen: inclusion rider.”

On Wednesday, Jordan posted a picture on his Instagram account alongside Alana Mayo, the head of production and development for Outlier Society Productions, and Phil Sun, Jordan’s WME agent, saying, “In support of the women and men who are leading this fight, I will be adopting the Inclusion Rider for all projects produced by my company Outlier Society.”

He added, “I’ve been privileged to work with powerful woman and persons of color throughout my career and it’s Outlier’s mission to continue to create for talented individuals going forward.” He also included a link to learn more about inclusion riders. Mayo and Sun are on the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative Board.

In the press room backstage at the 90th Academy Awards, McDormand explained an inclusion rider can be added to contracts so that at least 50 percent of the cast and crew have to be diverse.

The topic of diversity and inclusion in Hollywood has gained momentum in recent months and continued following the massive success of Ryan Coogler’s “Black Panther,” which Jordan stars in.

Jordan launched his production company in 2016. His upcoming projects include “Fahrenheit 451” and “Creed 2.”

More Film

  • Sundance

    Hulk Hogan Vs. Gawker Lawsuit Book Being Pitched as Movie or Series

    Michael B. Jordan announced he will add the inclusion rider to all projects produced by his company, Outlier Society Productions. Frances McDorrmand sparked interest and support for the term after she concluded her Oscars best actress acceptance speech by saying, “I have two words to leave with you tonight, ladies and gentlemen: inclusion rider.” On Wednesday, Jordan […]

  • Michael B. Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan to Adopt Inclusion Rider on All Future Projects

    Michael B. Jordan announced he will add the inclusion rider to all projects produced by his company, Outlier Society Productions. Frances McDorrmand sparked interest and support for the term after she concluded her Oscars best actress acceptance speech by saying, “I have two words to leave with you tonight, ladies and gentlemen: inclusion rider.” On Wednesday, Jordan […]

  • Detective Chinatown 2 review

    Film Review: 'Detective Chinatown 2'

    Michael B. Jordan announced he will add the inclusion rider to all projects produced by his company, Outlier Society Productions. Frances McDorrmand sparked interest and support for the term after she concluded her Oscars best actress acceptance speech by saying, “I have two words to leave with you tonight, ladies and gentlemen: inclusion rider.” On Wednesday, Jordan […]

  • Ramin Djawadi Film Composer

    How Ava DuVernay Collaborated With Ramin Djawadi on 'A Wrinkle in Time' Score

    Michael B. Jordan announced he will add the inclusion rider to all projects produced by his company, Outlier Society Productions. Frances McDorrmand sparked interest and support for the term after she concluded her Oscars best actress acceptance speech by saying, “I have two words to leave with you tonight, ladies and gentlemen: inclusion rider.” On Wednesday, Jordan […]

  • I am a Seagull Chekhov Movie

    'I Am a Seagull' Highlights Starry, but Little-Known Annual Production of Chekhov Plays

    Michael B. Jordan announced he will add the inclusion rider to all projects produced by his company, Outlier Society Productions. Frances McDorrmand sparked interest and support for the term after she concluded her Oscars best actress acceptance speech by saying, “I have two words to leave with you tonight, ladies and gentlemen: inclusion rider.” On Wednesday, Jordan […]

  • A24 Lands Rights to Sundance and

    A24 Lands Rights to Sundance and SXSW Drama 'Never Goin' Back' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Michael B. Jordan announced he will add the inclusion rider to all projects produced by his company, Outlier Society Productions. Frances McDorrmand sparked interest and support for the term after she concluded her Oscars best actress acceptance speech by saying, “I have two words to leave with you tonight, ladies and gentlemen: inclusion rider.” On Wednesday, Jordan […]

  • Michael Bay

    Michael Bay Sets '6 Underground,' 'Robopocalypse' as Next Two Films (EXCLUSIVE)

    Michael B. Jordan announced he will add the inclusion rider to all projects produced by his company, Outlier Society Productions. Frances McDorrmand sparked interest and support for the term after she concluded her Oscars best actress acceptance speech by saying, “I have two words to leave with you tonight, ladies and gentlemen: inclusion rider.” On Wednesday, Jordan […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad