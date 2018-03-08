Michael B. Jordan to Adopt Inclusion Rider on All Future Projects

Michael B. Jordan announced he will add the inclusion rider to all projects produced by his company, Outlier Society Productions.

Frances McDorrmand sparked interest and support for the term after she concluded her Oscars best actress acceptance speech by saying, “I have two words to leave with you tonight, ladies and gentlemen: inclusion rider.”

On Wednesday, Jordan posted a picture on his Instagram account alongside Alana Mayo, the head of production and development for Outlier Society Productions, and Phil Sun, Jordan’s WME agent, saying, “In support of the women and men who are leading this fight, I will be adopting the Inclusion Rider for all projects produced by my company Outlier Society.”

He added, “I’ve been privileged to work with powerful woman and persons of color throughout my career and it’s Outlier’s mission to continue to create for talented individuals going forward.” He also included a link to learn more about inclusion riders. Mayo and Sun are on the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative Board.

In the press room backstage at the 90th Academy Awards, McDormand explained an inclusion rider can be added to contracts so that at least 50 percent of the cast and crew have to be diverse.

The topic of diversity and inclusion in Hollywood has gained momentum in recent months and continued following the massive success of Ryan Coogler’s “Black Panther,” which Jordan stars in.

Jordan launched his production company in 2016. His upcoming projects include “Fahrenheit 451” and “Creed 2.”