Paramount Appoints Mia Ammer as VP of Corporate Communications

Veteran public relations executive Mia Ammer is joining Paramount Pictures in the post of vice president of corporate communications.

Ammer will report directly to Chris Petrikin, Paramount’s executive VP of global communications and corporate branding. She will join the studio on Feb. 5 and work closely with Paramount’s film and television divisions to help oversee day-to-day corporate communications strategies and develop the studio’s corporate brand initiatives.

“Mia is a consummate professional, who has the unique experience of having worked in film and television publicity and in corporate communications,” Petrikin said. “She will be a valuable addition to our team and to the studio.”

Ammer has worked in Hollywood publicity for two decades. She has been VP of corporate communications and media strategy at Paradigm Talent Agency, where she oversaw communications, trade advertising, media relations, charitable activities, special events, and promotional efforts across all divisions.

She started her career in talent publicity at Wolf Kasteler and Associates before holding senior posts in the publicity department at Sony Pictures. She was head of strategic marketing and VP of publicity at Relativity Media and RED (Relativity/EuropaCorp).

Ammer also worked as a special consultant for the Twentieth Century Fox marketing department, working on the publicity campaigns for “The Wolverine” and “Runner Runner.”