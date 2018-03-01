MGM Promotes Kristin Cotich, Hires Emmy Chang

MGM has promoted Kristin Cotich to executive vice president of worldwide communications and hired veteran publicity exec Emmy Chang.

Chairman and CEO Gary Barber said on Thursday, “Kristin has done an incredible job navigating the communications strategies for all of MGM’s properties through our tremendous growth over the past five years. Her tenacity and strength on the front lines have been invaluable to the company.”

Cotich is responsible for the development and execution of MGM’s communications and publicity strategies across MGM’s business units, including Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures, MGM Television & Digital, MGM Worldwide Television Distribution, Orion Pictures, Lightworkers Media, MGM Interactive, and Epix. She will continue to work closely with Michael Brown, exec VP of marketing on behalf of MGM’s film and television productions.

Cotich joined MGM in 2013 as VP of communications and was promoted to senior VP in 2015. She previously worked for Relativity Media, Overture Films, and DreamWorks SKG.

Chang joins MGM as VP of theatrical publicity and will report to Cotich. Chang will collaborate on publicity campaigns for all of MGM’s upcoming theatrical releases, including “The Hustle,” starring Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson (June 29); “Fighting With My Family,” with Florence Pugh, Vince Vaughn, and Dwayne Johnson (Sept. 14); the thriller “Operation Finale,” toplined by Oscar Isaac (Sept. 21); and “Creed II,” starring Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone (Nov. 21).

Prior to MGM, Chang worked at Broad Green Pictures, the Weinstein Company, Relativity Media, and Fox Searchlight.