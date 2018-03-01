Rachel Morrison, Diane Warren Join #MeToo Documentary

Amy Ziering and Kirby Dick have lined up some Hollywood heavyweights for a new documentary about the #MeToo movement and its impact on Hollywood. Rachel Morrison will serve as director of photography on the still-untitled film, while Diane Warren will contribute a song for the picture.

Morrison is the first woman ever to be nominated for an Oscar for best cinematography, an honor she received for her work on “Mudbound.” She also shot “Creed” and “Black Panther,” the Marvel super-hit. Warren has received nine Oscar nominations, but has yet to snag the prize. She’ll get a chance again this year with “Stand Up for Something,” a politically charged anthem from “Marshall.”

“I’m excited to collaborate and consult with Amy and Kirby on this powerful and socially important film,” said Morrison.

“As a huge fan of their work, I’m looking forward to teaming with Amy and Kirby again on another game changing film,” said Warren.

Ziering and Dick previously collaborated on “The Hunting Ground,” a documentary about campus rape. Warren wrote a song for that film — the Oscar-nominated “Til It Happens to You.” Ziering also produced “The Invisible War,” a documentary about sexual assault in the military that Dick wrote and directed. The pair’s new film focuses on the lack of diversity within the entertainment industry and its trouble acknowledging wide-spread sexual harassment. The picture will also look at the wave of activism that has greeted allegations against powerful industry figures such as Harvey Weinstein who have been accused of sexual misconduct. The film will include interviews with women working in Hollywood, as well as what a press release calls “verite footage of whistleblowers and activists.”

Producers include Regina Scully, Dan Cogan, Alexandra Johnes, Geralyn Dreyfous, and Jennifer Siebel Newsom. The film, which is being financed by Impact Partners, is in production and scheduled for completion for Sundance 2019.