Method Man Joins Jennifer Garner in Action Movie ‘Peppermint’

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Method Man
CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Cliff “Method Man” Smith has joined the cast of Lakeshore Entertainment and STX’s “Peppermint,” starring Jennifer Garner.

Pierre Morel will direct the film. STX recently secured distribution rights from Lionsgate.

The movie follows a woman whose husband and daughter are gunned down in a drive-by. She wakes up from a coma and spends years learning to become a lethal killing machine in order to one day take revenge. On the 10th anniversary of the deaths, she targets everyone she holds responsible — the gang that committed the act, the lawyers that got them off, and the corrupt cops that enabled the murders.

Smith will play a detective in the film. The pic is currently in production and is expected to bow sometime in 2018.

Lakeshore’s Tom Rosenberg and Gary Lucchesi are producing. Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin are the exec producers.

Smith was recently cast in the “Shaft” sequel at New Line, starring Samuel L. Jackson and Jessie T. Usher. He also appeared in the HBO series “The Deuce,” as host of TBS’ rap battle competition series “Drop the Mic,” and in the New Line comedy “Fist Fight.”

He is represented by CAA, manager Shauna Garr, and attorney Amy Nickin of Frankfurt Kurnit.

More Film

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    'Cat in the Hat' Movie in Works From Warner Bros., Dr. Seuss Enterprises

    Cliff “Method Man” Smith has joined the cast of Lakeshore Entertainment and STX’s “Peppermint,” starring Jennifer Garner. Pierre Morel will direct the film. STX recently secured distribution rights from Lionsgate. The movie follows a woman whose husband and daughter are gunned down in a drive-by. She wakes up from a coma and spends years learning […]

  • Cheryl HinesHBO Golden Globes After Party,

    Cheryl Hines to Direct 'Revenge Wedding' for CBS Films

    Cliff “Method Man” Smith has joined the cast of Lakeshore Entertainment and STX’s “Peppermint,” starring Jennifer Garner. Pierre Morel will direct the film. STX recently secured distribution rights from Lionsgate. The movie follows a woman whose husband and daughter are gunned down in a drive-by. She wakes up from a coma and spends years learning […]

  • Method Man

    Method Man Joins Jennifer Garner in Action Movie 'Peppermint'

    Cliff “Method Man” Smith has joined the cast of Lakeshore Entertainment and STX’s “Peppermint,” starring Jennifer Garner. Pierre Morel will direct the film. STX recently secured distribution rights from Lionsgate. The movie follows a woman whose husband and daughter are gunned down in a drive-by. She wakes up from a coma and spends years learning […]

  • Beirut

    Sundance Film Review: 'Beirut'

    Cliff “Method Man” Smith has joined the cast of Lakeshore Entertainment and STX’s “Peppermint,” starring Jennifer Garner. Pierre Morel will direct the film. STX recently secured distribution rights from Lionsgate. The movie follows a woman whose husband and daughter are gunned down in a drive-by. She wakes up from a coma and spends years learning […]

  • Hondros

    Byron Allen's Entertainment Studios Acquires War Photographer Doc 'Hondros' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Cliff “Method Man” Smith has joined the cast of Lakeshore Entertainment and STX’s “Peppermint,” starring Jennifer Garner. Pierre Morel will direct the film. STX recently secured distribution rights from Lionsgate. The movie follows a woman whose husband and daughter are gunned down in a drive-by. She wakes up from a coma and spends years learning […]

  • Zendaya

    Sony Wins Rights to Zendaya's Thriller 'A White Lie'

    Cliff “Method Man” Smith has joined the cast of Lakeshore Entertainment and STX’s “Peppermint,” starring Jennifer Garner. Pierre Morel will direct the film. STX recently secured distribution rights from Lionsgate. The movie follows a woman whose husband and daughter are gunned down in a drive-by. She wakes up from a coma and spends years learning […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad