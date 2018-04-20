You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Melissa McCarthy’s ‘Superintelligence’ Set for 2019 Holiday Release

Dave McNary

Melissa McCarthy The Kitchen
CREDIT: Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Warner Bros. will release Melissa McCarthy’s action-comedy “Superintelligence” on Christmas Day 2019.

McCarthy will star in the New Line film, while spouse Ben Falcone will direct. The movie was set up last year with McCarthy and Falcone as producers through their On the Day production company.

The couple has already teamed up on a trio of comedies with “Tammy” (2014), “The Boss” (2016), and the upcoming “Life of the Party,” based on Rodney Dangerfield’s “Back to School.” “Life of the Party” opens on May 11.

McCarthy will play a former corporate executive whose life is turned upside down when she is selected for observation by the world’s first super-intelligence — an artificial intelligence that may or may not take over the world. The movie, written by Steve Mallory, will begin production in July.

McCarthy is one of the stars of New Line’s mob drama “The Kitchen,” alongside Tiffany Haddish and Elisabeth Moss, based on the DC/Vertigo comic book series. “The Kitchen” is about to go into production and is due to open on Sept. 20, 2019.

McCarthy also portrays celebrity-biographer-turned-forger Lee Israel in Fox Searchlight’s “Can You Ever Forgive Me,” which hits theaters on Oct. 19. McCarthy and Falcone are repped by CAA and MGMT.

“Superintelligence” is the third title to be dated for Dec. 25, 2019. Fox has set its animated film “Call of the Wild” for that day and Sony has slated an untitled animated project.

