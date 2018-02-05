You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Melissa McCarthy Goes Back to School in ‘Life of the Party’ Trailer

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All

Melissa McCarthy is headed back to school in the first trailer for her film “Life of the Party,” which debuted Monday on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

McCarthy stars and her husband, Ben Falcone, directed the comedy — which appears to be partly derived from Rodney Dangerfield’s 1986 hit “Back to School.” One major difference, however, is that the film starts with her husband unexpectedly leaving her, leading to McCarthy’s character collecting a big pile of remembrances of her married life and setting them on fire.

She tells her daughter, played by Molly Gordon, that she’s joining her at school, asserting, “I don’t regret staying home and being your mom, but I regret not getting my degree.”

The trailer features McCarthy’s character getting a makeover from her daughter and shocking her best friend, played by Maya Rudolph, by having what looks like sex in the campus library. “Modern Family” star Julie Bowen, Chris Parnell, and Gillian Jacobs also star.

New Line has given “Life of the Party” a prime summer release date of May 11, which is Mother’s Day weekend. McCarthy and Falcone wrote the script and are producing through their On the Way production company, along with Chris Henchy (“Daddy’s Home”). McCarthy and Falcone also teamed on 2014’s “Tammy” and 2016’s “The Boss.”

During Monday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Falcone and McCarthy donated a total of $75,000 to a mother-daughter duo from the audience: Chassidy Jackson-Goodwin and daughter Jaida Jackson.

More Film

  • Uma Thurman71st Annual Tony Awards, Arrivals,

    Uma Thurman Says She Doesn’t Blame Quentin Tarantino for ‘Kill Bill’ Accident

    Melissa McCarthy is headed back to school in the first trailer for her film “Life of the Party,” which debuted Monday on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” McCarthy stars and her husband, Ben Falcone, directed the comedy — which appears to be partly derived from Rodney Dangerfield’s 1986 hit “Back to School.” One major difference, however, […]

  • Life of the Party Trailer

    Melissa McCarthy Goes Back to School in 'Life of the Party' Trailer

    Melissa McCarthy is headed back to school in the first trailer for her film “Life of the Party,” which debuted Monday on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” McCarthy stars and her husband, Ben Falcone, directed the comedy — which appears to be partly derived from Rodney Dangerfield’s 1986 hit “Back to School.” One major difference, however, […]

  • Bob Bakish Viacom

    Viacom Acquiring VidCon (EXCLUSIVE)

    Melissa McCarthy is headed back to school in the first trailer for her film “Life of the Party,” which debuted Monday on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” McCarthy stars and her husband, Ben Falcone, directed the comedy — which appears to be partly derived from Rodney Dangerfield’s 1986 hit “Back to School.” One major difference, however, […]

  • Wall Street Stocks Placeholder

    Wall Street Quakes: Media, Tech Stocks Hit by Stock Market Plunge

    Melissa McCarthy is headed back to school in the first trailer for her film “Life of the Party,” which debuted Monday on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” McCarthy stars and her husband, Ben Falcone, directed the comedy — which appears to be partly derived from Rodney Dangerfield’s 1986 hit “Back to School.” One major difference, however, […]

  • Rupert EverettChain of Hope Gala, Grosvenor

    Rupert Everett Signs With CAA

    Melissa McCarthy is headed back to school in the first trailer for her film “Life of the Party,” which debuted Monday on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” McCarthy stars and her husband, Ben Falcone, directed the comedy — which appears to be partly derived from Rodney Dangerfield’s 1986 hit “Back to School.” One major difference, however, […]

  • James Mangold Ford vs. Ferrari

    James Mangold to Direct Ford vs. Ferrari Film as 'Logan' Follow-Up (EXCLUSIVE)

    Melissa McCarthy is headed back to school in the first trailer for her film “Life of the Party,” which debuted Monday on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” McCarthy stars and her husband, Ben Falcone, directed the comedy — which appears to be partly derived from Rodney Dangerfield’s 1986 hit “Back to School.” One major difference, however, […]

  • Robert Wagner Natalie Wood death

    Natalie Wood Death: 'We're Closer to Understanding What Happened,' Say Investigators

    Melissa McCarthy is headed back to school in the first trailer for her film “Life of the Party,” which debuted Monday on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” McCarthy stars and her husband, Ben Falcone, directed the comedy — which appears to be partly derived from Rodney Dangerfield’s 1986 hit “Back to School.” One major difference, however, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad