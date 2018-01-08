Melinda Gates, Olivier Assayas, Richard Linklater Added to SXSW Lineup

South by Southwest Conference and Festivals has added Melinda Gates, Olivier Assayas, Priscilla Presley, Richard Linklater, and “Westworld” showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy to its speakers list.

Gates is a keynote speaker at the event, which takes place March 9-18 in Austin, Texas. Other keynoters already announced include Darren Aronofsky (film keynote), Ta-Nehisi Coates (convergence keynote), Lyor Cohen (music keynote), Barry Jenkins (film keynote), Sadiq Khan (convergence keynote), Esther Perel (interactive keynote), and Whurley (convergence keynote).

“As one of the world’s most successful philanthropists, Melinda Gates brings a focus on empowering women and girls to realize their full potential that is particularly relevant in 2018. Her participation in SXSW highlights the message that creative industry professionals have a duty to give back to the global community,” said Hugh Forrest, chief programming officer.

Presley is appearing as executive producer of the documentary “Elvis Presley: The Searcher” with director Thom Zimny. Assayas is the director of “Clouds of Sils Maria” and “Personal Shopper,” which won best director at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016.

Linklater is a Texas filmmaker best known for “Boyhood,” along with “Everybody Wants Some” and “Last Flag Flying.” Nolan and Joy created the HBO series “Westworld,” which debuted in 2016 and begins its second season this spring.

Other speakers added Monday include hacktivist Joséphine Goube; futurist Ray Kurzweil; former U.S. chief technology officer and shift7 co-founder Megan Smith; and designer and entrepreneur Rachel Zoe.