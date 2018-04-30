Mel Gibson Attached to Direct World War II Drama ‘Destroyer’

Mel Gibson will direct World War II drama “Destroyer” in his first helming gig since receiving an Oscar nomination for “Hacksaw Ridge.”

“Destroyer” is being produced at Gianni Nunnari’s Hollywood Gang Productions. It’s based on the John Wukovits book “Hell From the Heavens: The Epic Story of the USS Laffey and World War II’s Greatest Kamikaze Attack.”

Rosalind Ross wrote the script, which centers on the Battle of Okinawa in April, 1945, when the ship withstood multiple kamikaze attacks and earned the nickname “The Ship That Would Not Die.” Wukovitz used personal interviews with survivors, the memoirs of crew members, and the sailors’ wartime correspondence to construct the story.

“Hacksaw Ridge” also portrayed the events surrounding the Battle of Okinawa, centering on the role of medic Desmond Doss in rescuing dozens of Allied soldiers. Gibson received his third Oscar nomination for his work as director. He won Oscars for best director and best picture for 1995’s “Braveheart.”

Gibson is also being eyed by Warner Bros. for a possible role in “The Six Billion Dollar Man” opposite Mark Wahlberg. The actors collaborated on the Paramount comedy “Daddy’s Home 2,” playing father and son.

Gibson is repped by Hanson Jacobson. The news was first reported by the Hollywood Reporter.