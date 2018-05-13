Medienboard Celebrates Cannes Movies at Grand Hotel Reception

Kirsten Niehuus, managing director of Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, hosted a reception in Cannes on Saturday to celebrate the inclusion in the festival lineup of several films backed by the fund.

Among those pictures being feted in the garden of the Grand Hotel were two competition entries, Nuri Bilge Ceylan’s “The Wild Pear Tree” and Alice Rohrwacher’s “Happy as Lazzaro,” and Ulrich Koehler’s “In My Room” and Sergei Loznitsa’s “Donbass,” both in Un Certain Regard.

Among the producers attending the event were Benny Drechsel, Regina Ziegler, Fabian Gasmia, Stefan Arndt, Christoph Friedel, Claudia Steffen, Martin Moszkowicz and Fabian Massah, who was selected by European Film Promotion as one of its Producers on the Move.

Also attending was South Africa’s Sibs Shongwe-la Mer, who is one of 15 filmmakers selected to take part in Cannes’ Cinefondation Workshop. Medienboard is backing his latest film, “The Sound of Animals Fighting,” through its German co-producer Rohfilm Productions.

Partnering with Medienboard on the reception were Studio Babelsberg, ILB and Unverzagt von Have. Variety was the media partner.

(Pictured above are Sergei Loznitsa and the team from “Donbass.”)

‘The Wild Pear Tree’ team (from left): Co-producer Fabian Gasmia, Medienboard’s Teresa Hoefert De Turegano, producer Zeynep Atakan, director Nuri Bilge Ceylan, Medienboard’s Kirsten Niehuus, actor Ahmet Rifat Sungar (Photo: Andre Mischke)

‘In My Room’ team: Cinematographer Patrick Orth, co-producer Claudia Steffen, actor Hans Löw, director Ulrich Koehler, Medienboard’s Kirsten Niehuus, co-producer Christoph Friedel (Photo: Andre Mischke)

Shongwe-la Mer, Benny Drechsel (Photo: Andre Mischke)

Vivien Mueller-Rommel of Studio Hamburg UK and director Emily Atef (Photo: Andre Mischke)

Constantin’s Martin Moszkowicz, Medienboard’s Kirsten Niehuus and actress Veronica Ferres (Photo: Andre Mischke)