‘Maze Runner: The Death Cure’ Sprints to Top of Social Media Buzz

Dave McNary

Fox’s “Maze Runner: The Death Cure” dominated social media buzz last week with 53,000 new conversations, thanks to the release of a new poster on Dec. 26, according to media-measurement firm comScore and its PreAct service.

“The Death Cure” has produced a total of nearly 600,000 new conversations, a month before the Jan. 26 opening of the film — the finale of the “Maze Runner” sci-fi trilogy. The movie’s original release date has been delayed for nearly a year in order to allow star Dylan O’Brien to recover from injuries sustained during shooting.

Universal’s “Fifty Shades Freed” generated 37,000 new conversations last week ahead of a sneak peak of its new trailer this week for the final installment in the “Fifty Shades” movie trilogy, based on E.L. James’ novel series. The romance drama is due in theaters on Feb. 9 — five days before Valentine’s Day.

James Foley directedFifty Shades Freed” from a script by Niall Leonard, James’ husband. The first two films in the franchise, “Fifty Shades of Grey” and “Fifty Shades Darker,” grossed a combined $950 million worldwide.

Disney-Marvel’s “Black Panther” generated almost 35,000 new conversations last week after dropping a new trailer on Dec. 26. Chadwick Boseman, who debuted the character in 2016’s “Captain America: Civil War,” plays T’Challa, the king of a fictional, technologically advanced African nation. “Black Panther” opens Feb. 16.

Disney-Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” produced 22,000 new conversations last week after releasing a new image on Dec. 29, amidst a slew of fan-made trailers and being named the most anticipated film of the coming year. The footage showed superhero team-ups — the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and almost every other major Marvel hero — joining forces to take on Thanos (Josh Brolin), who is trying to collect the Infinity Stones. The movie picks up four years after the events of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.”

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo from a screenplay by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, the ensemble cast includes Robert Downey Jr., as Iron Man, Brolin as Thanos, Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Chris Evans as Captain America, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, and Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord. The movie opens May 2.

Disney-Lucasfilm’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” generated 11,000 new conversations last week in the wake of unveiling a first look image on  Dec. 27, and confirming John Williams as the film composer.

