‘New Girl’ Star Max Greenfield Joins Taraji P. Henson in ‘What Men Want’ (EXCLUSIVE)

With “New Girl” wrapping up its final season, star Max Greenfield has signed on to join Taraji P. Henson in Paramount Players’ “What Men Want,” sources tell Variety.

Tracy Morgan is also on board to join the cast.

Variety first reported on Feb. 2 that Adam Shankman had signed on to direct the film, which is inspired by the Nancy Meyers 2000 rom-com “What Women Want.” Will Packer and James Lopez are producing and Shankman is executive producing.

The original movie starred Mel Gibson as a marketing exec who suddenly has the ability to hear what women are thinking after a freak accident. In the remake, the roles are reversed, with Henson playing a sports agent who has been constantly boxed out by her male colleagues. When she gains the power to hear men’s thoughts, she is able to shift the paradigm to her advantage as she races to sign the NBA’s next superstar.

Greenfield will play one of the arrogant sports agents at the agency where Henson’s character works.

“What Men Want” has already been set to open on Jan. 11, 2019. It’s being spearheaded by Brian Robbins and Ali Bell under the newly formed division at Paramount, which launched in June.

Best known for his role as Schmidt on Fox’s hit comedy series “New Girl,” Greenfield was most recently seen in Lionsgate’s “The Glass Castle” opposite Brie Larson and Netflix’s “A Futile and Stupid Gesture.” Other credits include roles in “The Big Short” and “Hello, My Name Is Doris.”

On the TV side, in addition to “New Girl,” he is also a favorite of Ryan Murphy, who has used him in both “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” and the “American Horror Story” anthology series.

He is repped by WME, Untitled Entertainment, and Ziffren Brittenham.

