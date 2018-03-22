‘Max Ford’ Female Spy Thriller in Development as Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

The Dunham Group has tapped writer/producer Noam Dromi and Evan Greene to develop “Max Ford” as film, adapted from Sally Fernandez’s spy thriller “Climatized,” with the hopes of launching a franchise.

The story follows loner and former CIA agent Max Ford across the globe as she’s plunged into an international conspiracy led by a shadow organization whose influence reaches the highest levels of our government.

Los Angeles-based Dromi and Greene last collaborated on the Ubisoft game “War Within the Cartel,” a live-action prequel to “Wildlands,” Ubisoft’s latest release in the Ghost Recon game franchise, which Greene wrote and Dromi produced.

Dromi, co-writer of the Warner Bros/Alcon franchise “Dolphin Tale,” most recently produced the “Walking Dead” digital spinoff series “Red Machete.” In addition to his work as a screenwriter, Greene is also the chief marketing officer for the Recording Academy, the organization responsible for the Grammys.

“Max Ford” will be produced by The Dunham Group in association with the Los Angeles-based Legion of Creatives, with an eye toward building Max Ford into an espionage action franchise around its protagonist character in the spirit of Universal’s Jason Bourne series.

Legion of Creatives CEO Jay Williams and John Gado will also produce with Dromi and Greene. “Climatized” author Sally Fernandez and her editor/husband Joe Fernandez will serve as executive producers with The Dunham Group CEO David Dunham.

Sally Fernandez has just completed her sixth novel, “The Beekeeper’s Secret,” the second in The Max Ford Series.

Legion of Creatives, founded by Williams and Dromi, is an immersive content studio. Its principals won the first ever Primetime Creative Arts Emmy award for virtual reality storytelling in 2015.