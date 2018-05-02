Matthias Schoenaerts, Garrett Hedlund, Scoot McNairy to Star In ‘The Sound of Philadelphia’

Protagonist will launch international sales of mob thriller at Cannes

CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Matthias Schoenaerts (“The Danish Girl”), Garrett Hedlund (“Mudbound”) and Scoot McNairy (“Gone Girl”) will star in “The Sound of Philadelphia,” a story of family and loyalty set in the violent world of the Philadelphia mob.

The American crime story is adapted from the Pete Dexter book “Brotherly Love.” It is written and directed by Jérémie Guez, whose directorial debut “A Bluebird in My Heart” had its world premiere at SXSW.

The cross-generational story follows events after a young girl is killed by a reckless driver and her family seek revenge. Two decades later, Peter Flood (Schoenaerts, pictured) is still tormented by his baby sister’s death. As his cousin Michael (Hedlund) grows more powerful in the hierarchy of the family crime business, a cycle of betrayal and retribution starts. Shooting gets underway in August, in Philadelphia.

Protagonist will handle international sales and present the project to buyers at the market in Cannes. Endeavor Content has North America rights.

Christine Vachon (“Carol”) and David Hinojosa (“Beatriz at Dinner”) from Killer Films, are teaming with Cheyenne Films producers Julien Madon (“Macadam Stories”) and Aimée Buidine (“A Bluebird in My Heart”) on the project.

“We leapt at the chance to work with the teams at Killer Films and Cheyenne on this super smart and stylish mob thriller,” said says Protagonist CEO Dave Bishop. “Jérémie Guez is an incredible talent and with such an amazing ensemble of actors in place, we can’t wait to discuss ‘The Sound of Philadelphia’ with buyers in Cannes.”

Protagonist had already announced it would launch sales of Jack O’Connell (“Unbroken”) and Lily Collins (“Okja”) movie “The Cradle” at the market.

Schoenaerts is repped by CAA and UBBA, Hedlund and McNairy by WME, McNairy, and Guez by WME, Management 360, and UBBA.

