Matthew Modine Joins Uzo Aduba in Drama ‘Miss Virginia’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“Stranger Things” star Matthew Modine is joining Uzo Aduba in the independent drama “Miss Virginia,” playing Congressman Cliff Williams.

The film, to be directed by R.J. Daniel Hanna (“Shelter”), is produced by Erin O’Connor, Rob Pfaltzgraff and Maurice Black of the Moving Picture Institute, Stacey Parks of Media Sparks Entertainment, and M. Elizabeth Hughes. The movie is set to commence production this month in Los Angeles.

Inspired by a true story, “Miss Virginia” follows a struggling inner-city single mother who moves her at-risk son from his dangerous neighborhood school to a safe — but expensive — one. Sacrificing everything but still unable to make the tuition payment, she launches a movement that could vastly improve her son’s future and that of many other children in the community.

Variety first reported Aduba’s attachment in November. She is best known for the role as Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren in the Netflix series “Orange Is the New Black.”

Modine played the role of Dr. Brenner in the hit Netflix show “Stranger Things.” His other films include “47 Meters Down,” the lead role of Joker in Stanley Kubrick’s “Full Metal Jacket,” and as Deputy Commissioner Peter Foley in Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight Rises.” He’s also starring in the indie drama “Foster Boy” and will soon be seen in “Sicario: Day of the Soldado.”

Modine is repped by The Artists Partnership and by Luber Roklin Entertainment.