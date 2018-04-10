Sony Pictures Pushes Matthew McConaughey’s ‘White Boy Rick’ Back a Month

Sony Pictures’ “White Boy Rick,” starring Matthew McConaughey, Richie Merritt, Bel Powley, and Jennifer Jason Leigh, will now be released wide Sept. 21, a month after its original release date of Aug. 17.

The movie will also get a limited release on Sept. 14. This marks the second time “White Boy Rick” was delayed; it was previously pushed back eight months from Jan. 26.

“White Boy Rick” is set in 1980s Detroit at the height of the crack epidemic and the War on Drugs. The film is based on the true story of a blue-collar father (McConaughey) and his teenage son, Rick Wershe (Richie Merritt), who became an undercover police informant and later a drug dealer, before he was abandoned by his handlers and sentenced to a life in prison. Darren Aronofsky serves as a producer on the project.

The original release date of “White Boy Rick” is now occupied by another Sony Pictures title, “Alpha,” being pushed up a month from its previous Sept. 14 date. Set in the last Ice Age in Europe 20,000 years ago, “Alpha” follows a young man who is injured and left for dead after his first hunt with his tribe’s most elite group. After he awakens, he must learn to survive and navigate the harsh and unforgiving wilderness. Along the way, he tames a lone wolf abandoned by his pack, forming a partnership to face the dangers standing in their way of finding home before the deadly winter arrives.

“Alpha,” which was previously titled “Solutrean,” stars Kodi Smit-McPhee and Johannes Haukur Johannesson. Albert Hughes serves as director, producer, and originated the story while Daniele Sebastian Wiedenhaupt wrote the screenplay.

“Alpha” will be shown in 3D. Both “White Boy Rick” and “Alpha” are produced by Studio 8.

