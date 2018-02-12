Matthew McConaughey-Anne Hathaway Drama ‘Serenity’ Gets Awards-Season Release Date

Aviron has given an awards-season release date of Sept. 28 to “Serenity,” starring Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway.

“Serenity” centers on a fishing boat captain (McConaughey), who is forced to grapple with his mysterious past after a glamorous woman (Hathaway) crashes up against his simple life on a small island in the Caribbean and leaves him questioning his reality. Jason Clarke (“Mudbound”), Djimon Hounsou (“In America”), and Diane Lane (“Unfaithful”) co-star in the film.

“Serenity” was written and directed by Steven Knight. He previously helmed and wrote “Locke” with Tom Hardy, and penned the scripts for “Dirty Pretty Things” and “Eastern Promises.” The producers are Guy Heeley and Greg Shapiro.

Aviron recently bought the rights to “Serenity” and “A Private War,” starring Rosamund Pike.

McConaughy won an Academy Award for “Dallas Buyers Club,” while Hathaway won one for “Les Miserables.” They also acted together in Christopher Nolan’s “Interstellar.”

Aviron formed in 2017 with backing from BlackRock. Its president is veteran exec David Dinerstein, who has served as the head of Lakeshore Entertainment and as a co-founder of Paramount Classics.

“Serenity” will open against Universal’s comedy “Night School” and the Warner Bros. animated comedy “Smallfoot.”