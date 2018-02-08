You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Masters of the Universe’ Still Needs Director as David S. Goyer Passes (EXCLUSIVE)

Masters of the Universe” is still in the hunt for a director, Variety has learned. Sony Pictures, the studio behind the He-Man movie, had been in talks with David S. Goyer, but the filmmaker and screenwriter has had to drop out because of other commitments.

Goyer turned in a draft of “Masters of the Universe” last fall that excited the studio so much that they hoped to convince him to slide behind the camera. However, Goyer is enmeshed in work on “Foundation,” a mini-series adaptation of Irving Asimov’s science-fiction trilogy, and won’t be able to juggle both projects. Complicating matters is “Masters of the Universe’s” Dec. 18, 2019, release date, which puts a clock on the production. Before Goyer fell out, Sony had been getting ready to talk to actors about joining the film.

Goyer will stay involved on “Masters of the Universe” as an executive producer and screenwriter. “Masters of the Universe” is based on a Mattel toyline and popular children’s cartoon. It centers on mythical fantasy world in which Prince Adam battles with the villainous Skeletor as his heroic alter-ego He-Man.

Goyer is best known as the co-writer of “Batman Begins,” “Dark City,” and “Man of Steel.” “Foundation” is being backed by Skydance Media and overseen by Josh Friedman.

Sony is currently meeting with other candidates to direct the film and still believes it will make its release date.

