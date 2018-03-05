Disney Debuts First Look at ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ During Oscars (Watch)

While celebrating the best of film from the past year, the Oscars also gave a sneak peek at the upcoming “Mary Poppins Returns” during a commercial break Sunday night.

In the clip, a storm blows through the streets, catching a kite and sucking it up into the skies. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Jack, a lamplighter, struggles to the pull the kite down, only to realize that Mary Poppins herself is attached to the other end. Emily Blunt’s Poppins later looks herself in the mirror and admits it is lovely to see herself again with a sly smile.

Miranda told Variety in 2016 that “Mary Poppins Returns” will be a “straight-up sequel” to the classic 1964 original. Miranda also revealed that his character Jack “grew up apprenticing to Bert” the chimney sweep, and that he was well aware of Mary’s magical super-nanny powers.

“I know if Mary Poppins shows up, it’s gonna get awesome. I perform that function in the movie, of saying: ‘Y’all don’t know about Mary Poppins. When Mary’s around, cool s— happens,'” Miranda said.

The film will feature grown-up versions of Jane and Michael Banks, played by Emily Mortimer and Ben Whishaw, respectively. Bert the chimney sweep fans needn’t worry, however, as Dick Van Dyke will also return to the film, reprising the role of Mr. Dawes Jr. — one of the board members of the bank where Mr. Banks works. Van Dyke portrayed Dawes Jr. in the original movie thanks to heavy makeup, and a wispy, fake white beard and white hair.

“Mary Poppins Returns” is set to hit theaters Dec. 25.