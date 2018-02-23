You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Mary J. Blige, Common, Sufjan Stevens, More to Perform at Academy Awards

By
Variety Staff

Mary J Blige Walk of Fame Honor
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Deadline/REX/Shu

Gael García Bernal, Mary J. Blige, Andra Day, Natalia Lafourcade, Miguel, Keala Settle, Sufjan Stevens and Common will perform this year’s nominated songs at the 90th Academy Awards ceremony, show producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd announced today. “The Oscars,” hosted again by Jimmy Kimmel, will air live on Sunday, March 4, on The ABC Television Network.

“We’re excited to have these talented artists showcase the powerful contribution music makes to filmmaking,” said De Luca and Todd. “It’s a privilege to welcome them to the 90th Oscars stage.”

Bernal, Lafourcade and Miguel will perform the Oscar-nominated song “Remember Me” from “Coco,” which features music and lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

Blige will perform “Mighty River” from “Mudbound,” the Oscar-nominated song she co-wrote with Raphael Saadiq and Taura Stinson. Blige is also Oscar-nominated this year for Actress in a Supporting Role for “Mudbound.” She is the first person to be nominated for both a performance and Original Song in the same year.

Common and Andra Day will perform his Oscar-nominated song “Stand Up For Something” from “Marshall”; music by Diane Warren, lyric by Lonnie R. Lynn (Common) and Diane Warren. Common won an Oscar with John Stephens (John Legend), for Original Song for “Glory” from the film “Selma”; his recent acting credits include “John Wick: Chapter 2” (2017) and “Selma.”

Settle will perform the Oscar-nominated song “This Is Me” from “The Greatest Showman,” music and lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul; and Stevens will perform his Oscar-nominated song “Mystery of Love,” written for “Call Me by Your Name,” on which he is a singer, songwriter and instrumentalist.

The Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 4, at the Dolby Theatre® at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood, and will be broadcast live on The ABC Television Network at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

 

