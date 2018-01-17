Mary Elizabeth Winstead to Co-Star With Will Smith in Skydance’s ‘Gemini Man’

Mary Elizabeth Winstead has landed the female lead opposite Will Smith in Paramount Pictures and Skydance Media’s “Gemini Man,” sources tell Variety.

Variety first reported that Winstead was one of the finalists for the role, with Tatiana Maslany and Elizabeth Debicki also up for the part. Clive Owen is in talks to play the villain, with Ang Lee directing.

Skydance came on to the project, which has been in development for two decades, last year. Jerry Bruckheimer, Skydance chief David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger are producing. Don Murphy and Chad Oman are executive producing.

The film follows an over-the-hill hitman who faces off against a younger clone of himself. The actioner is set to bow on Oct. 4, 2019.

“Gemini Man” was first set up at Disney in 1997 as a pitch by Darren Lemke, with Murphy producing and Tony Scott directing. Curtis Hanson was also attached to direct at one point as well before Lee came on in the spring of 2017.

Skydance is still figuring out when production will get under way given Smith’s schedule, but most expect it to be up and running by spring of 2018.

Winstead is coming some of the best reviews of her career for her performance in the most recent season of “Fargo.” She was also recently seen in “The Hollars” and “10 Cloverfield Lane.”

