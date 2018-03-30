Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige Set to Speak at Produced By Conference

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has been selected as a speaker for the 10th Annual Produced By Conference at Paramount Studios on June 9-10.

The Producers Guild of America announced Thursday the headlining sessions, which include “Conversation With: Samantha Bee & Jason Jones,” “Conversation With: Kevin Feige,” “Conversation With: Jim Gianopulos,” “Larry Gordon: Uncensored,” and the previously announced “360 Profile: The Handmaid’s Tale.”

“Conversation With: Kevin Feige” features an in-depth discussion with the president of Marvel Studios and creative force behind some of the biggest blockbusters of the past decade, including the recent box-office juggernaut “Black Panther.”

“Conversation With: Jim Gianopulos” is an open talk with the Chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures and industry leader who has overseen the production of “Avatar,” “Titanic,” “Deadpool,” and “Hidden Figures.”

“Larry Gordon: Uncensored” features a candid discussion with the prolific producer behind “Field of Dreams,” “Die Hard,” and “Hellboy” about the hard, ground-level realities of getting movies made.

The Produced By Conference also announced additional speakers, moderators, and mentors, including: