Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige Set to Speak at Produced By Conference

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has been selected as a speaker for the 10th Annual Produced By Conference at Paramount Studios on June 9-10.
The Producers Guild of America announced Thursday the headlining sessions, which include “Conversation With: Samantha Bee & Jason Jones,” “Conversation With: Kevin Feige,” “Conversation With: Jim Gianopulos,” “Larry Gordon: Uncensored,” and the previously announced “360 Profile: The Handmaid’s Tale.”
“Conversation With: Kevin Feige” features an in-depth discussion with the president of Marvel Studios and creative force behind some of the biggest blockbusters of the past decade, including the recent box-office juggernaut “Black Panther.”
“Conversation With: Jim Gianopulos” is an open talk with the Chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures and industry leader who has overseen the production of “Avatar,” “Titanic,” “Deadpool,” and “Hidden Figures.”
“Larry Gordon: Uncensored” features a candid discussion with the prolific producer behind “Field of Dreams,” “Die Hard,” and “Hellboy” about the hard, ground-level realities of getting movies made.
The Produced By Conference also announced additional speakers, moderators, and mentors, including:
- Nnamdi Asomugha, Principal/Producer, Iam21 Entertainment; “Crown Heights,” “Beasts of No Nation”
- Fenton Bailey, Co-Founder, World of Wonder Productions; “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures”
- Mark Ballin, Partner, Claim Specialists International
- Randy Barbato, Co-Founder, World of Wonder Productions; “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures”
- Amanda Barclay, Scripted Development Executive, YouTube Red
- Samantha Bee; “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” “The Detour”
- John Berkley, President, Cast & Crew Entertainment Services
- Dan Bucatinsky, Partner, Is Or Isn’t Entertainment; “Who Do You Think You Are?,” “The Comeback”
- Jack Davis, Co-Founder & CEO, Crypt TV; “The Birch,” “The Look-See”
- Johnny Derango, Producer/Director of Photography; “Small Town Crime,” “Everyone is Doing Great”
- Kevin Feige, Producer, Marvel Studios; “Black Panther,” “Avengers: Infinity War”
- Jim Gianopulos, Chairman and CEO, Paramount Pictures Corporation
- Andrew Goldberg; “Big Mouth,” “Family Guy”
- Larry Gordon, Principal, Lawrence Gordon Productions; “Field of Dreams,” “Die Hard”
- Mitch Gross, Cinema Product Manager, Panasonic USA
- Jorge R. Gutiérrez; “The Book of Life,” “El Tigre, The Adventures of Manny Rivera”
- Dan Harmon, Executive Producer/Writer/Partner, Starburns Industries; “Rick and Morty,” “Community”
- Jordan Horowitz, Principal, Original Headquarters; “La La Land,” “Counterpart”
- Lynette Howell Taylor, Founder/Producer, 51 Entertainment; “A Star is Born,” Captain Fantastic”
- Bob Jellen, Managing Director, HUB Entertainment Insurance
- Jason Jones; “The Detour,” “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”
- Glenn Kennel, President and CEO, ARRI, Inc.
- Rachel Klein, Producer/Director/CEO, Fire Starter Studios; “30 for 30 The Fab Five,” “NEA: United States of Arts”
- David Lancaster, CEO, Rumble Films; “Whiplash,” “Nightcrawler”
- Peter Oillataguerre, President, Physical Production, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios
- Sherri Potter, SVP and Head of Worldwide Post-Production, Technicolor
- Michael D. Ratner, President & CEO, OBB Pictures; “Cold as Balls,” “The 5th Quarter”
- Rubin Simkhayev, VP, Underwriting Manager, Chubb Insurance
- Beatrice Springborn, VP of Content Development, Hulu