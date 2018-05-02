‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Crosses $800 Million Worldwide

“Avengers: Infinity War” has remained a monster hit, topping the $800 million mark in global box office in a week.

The Disney-Marvel title posted an impressive $88 million worldwide, taking the global box office to $808 million after seven days of release. At the domestic box office, “Infinity War” crossed $300 million in only five days, tying 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” as the quickest film to reach this threshold.

The domestic total currently sits at $305.9 million, with the international tally at $502.5 million. On a global basis, “Avengers: Infinity War” has passed “Spider-Man 2” ($784 million), “Deadpool” ($783 million), “Guardians of the Galaxy” ($773 million), “The Amazing Spider-Man” ($758 million), “X-Men: Days of Future Past” ($748 million) and “Suicide Squad” ($747 million).

“Infinity War” had the biggest domestic and global launches of all time. In North American, it opened with $258.2 million, while internationally, it secured $382.7 million for a global tally of $640.9 million. The previous domestic record-holder was “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” which bowed with $248 million in 2015. The global opening record was held by 2017’s “The Fate of the Furious,’ which debuted worldwide with $542 million.

“Avengers: Infinity War” continues Marvel and parent company Disney’s hot year at the box office. Disney’s upcoming summer slate includes “Mary Poppins Returns,” “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” and “The Incredibles 2.” The coming months will see the arrival of a few more potential blockbusters, including “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” “Ocean’s 8,” and “Mission: Impossible – Fallout.”