Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly Team Up in New ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Trailer

Marvel’s newest trailer for “Ant-Man and the Wasp” addresses the question fans and superheroes alike have been wondering after “Avengers: Infinity War” — Where were Ant-Man and the Wasp?

The new footage released Tuesday shows what Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man and Evangeline Lilly’s the Wasp have been up to since 2015’s Ant-Man.”

“I do some dumb things,” Rudd’s Scott Lang says in the trailer. “The people I love the most, they pay the price.”

The new footage continues the first trailer’s theme of spotlighting feminine forces, with more clips of Lilly’s Wasp flying past her opponents. On a mission to rescue her mother, she teams up with Ant-Man to exterminate their newfound foes.

Peyton Reed directed the 20th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which also stars Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas, Michael Pena, and Hannah John-Kamen. Kevin Feige is producing with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Stephen Broussard, Charles Newirth, and Stan Lee serving as executive producers. Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers, Rudd, Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari wrote the screenplay.

The film comes on the heels of Marvel’s most recent success, “Avengers: Infinity War,” which landed the biggest opening weekend of all time. The action adventure earned $258.2 million in North America, along with $382.7 million overseas for a global tally of $640.9 million.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp” hits theaters July 6. Watch the trailer above.

