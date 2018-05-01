You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly Team Up in New ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Trailer

By

Christi's Most Recent Stories

View All

Marvel’s newest trailer for “Ant-Man and the Wasp” addresses the question fans and superheroes alike have been wondering after “Avengers: Infinity War” — Where were Ant-Man and the Wasp?

The new footage released Tuesday shows what Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man and Evangeline Lilly’s the Wasp have been up to since 2015’s Ant-Man.”

“I do some dumb things,” Rudd’s Scott Lang says in the trailer. “The people I love the most, they pay the price.”

The new footage continues the first trailer’s theme of spotlighting feminine forces, with more clips of Lilly’s Wasp flying past her opponents. On a mission to rescue her mother, she teams up with Ant-Man to exterminate their newfound foes.

Peyton Reed directed the 20th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which also stars Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas, Michael Pena, and Hannah John-Kamen. Kevin Feige is producing with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Stephen Broussard, Charles Newirth, and Stan Lee serving as executive producers. Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers, Rudd, Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari wrote the screenplay.

The film comes on the heels of Marvel’s most recent success, “Avengers: Infinity War,” which landed the biggest opening weekend of all time. The action adventure earned $258.2 million in North America, along with $382.7 million overseas for a global tally of $640.9 million.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp” hits theaters July 6. Watch the trailer above.

RELATED VIDEO:

More Film

  • Goldfinch Studios Pacts With Cowboy Cosmonaut

    Goldfinch Studios Teams With Cowboy Cosmonaut and Tom Paton (EXCLUSIVE)

    Marvel’s newest trailer for “Ant-Man and the Wasp” addresses the question fans and superheroes alike have been wondering after “Avengers: Infinity War” — Where were Ant-Man and the Wasp? The new footage released Tuesday shows what Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man and Evangeline Lilly’s the Wasp have been up to since 2015’s Ant-Man.” “I do some dumb […]

  • The Desert Bride (La Novia del

    Film Review: 'The Desert Bride'

    Marvel’s newest trailer for “Ant-Man and the Wasp” addresses the question fans and superheroes alike have been wondering after “Avengers: Infinity War” — Where were Ant-Man and the Wasp? The new footage released Tuesday shows what Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man and Evangeline Lilly’s the Wasp have been up to since 2015’s Ant-Man.” “I do some dumb […]

  • 'Ant Man and the Wasp': Watch

    Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly Team Up in New 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' Trailer

    Marvel’s newest trailer for “Ant-Man and the Wasp” addresses the question fans and superheroes alike have been wondering after “Avengers: Infinity War” — Where were Ant-Man and the Wasp? The new footage released Tuesday shows what Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man and Evangeline Lilly’s the Wasp have been up to since 2015’s Ant-Man.” “I do some dumb […]

  • Blood Window Showcase Brings Genre To

    Blood Window Showcase Brings Latin American Genre to Cannes

    Marvel’s newest trailer for “Ant-Man and the Wasp” addresses the question fans and superheroes alike have been wondering after “Avengers: Infinity War” — Where were Ant-Man and the Wasp? The new footage released Tuesday shows what Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man and Evangeline Lilly’s the Wasp have been up to since 2015’s Ant-Man.” “I do some dumb […]

  • Frontiéres Platform Readies for Cannes

    2nd Frontières Platform Readies for Cannes

    Marvel’s newest trailer for “Ant-Man and the Wasp” addresses the question fans and superheroes alike have been wondering after “Avengers: Infinity War” — Where were Ant-Man and the Wasp? The new footage released Tuesday shows what Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man and Evangeline Lilly’s the Wasp have been up to since 2015’s Ant-Man.” “I do some dumb […]

  • ‘Everybody Knows’’ Morena Films, David Martinez

    ‘Everybody Knows’’ Morena Films, David Martinez Launch Morena TV (EXCLUSIVE)

    Marvel’s newest trailer for “Ant-Man and the Wasp” addresses the question fans and superheroes alike have been wondering after “Avengers: Infinity War” — Where were Ant-Man and the Wasp? The new footage released Tuesday shows what Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man and Evangeline Lilly’s the Wasp have been up to since 2015’s Ant-Man.” “I do some dumb […]

  • 'Inuyashiki' Review

    Film Review: 'Inuyashiki'

    Marvel’s newest trailer for “Ant-Man and the Wasp” addresses the question fans and superheroes alike have been wondering after “Avengers: Infinity War” — Where were Ant-Man and the Wasp? The new footage released Tuesday shows what Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man and Evangeline Lilly’s the Wasp have been up to since 2015’s Ant-Man.” “I do some dumb […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad