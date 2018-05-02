Martin Margiela Film to Tell the Story of Enigmatic Belgian Fashion Designer (EXCLUSIVE)

The story of Martin Margiela will be traced in “Without Compromise,” a new feature doc that is being made with the cooperation of the influential Belgian fashion designer. Margiela changed the fashion world. He was part of the avante-garde Antwerp movement and founded the Maison Margiela fashion house.

Film-meets-fashion project “Without Compromise” is in production for a 2019 release. It will be the first doc on the complete career of Margiela, a man so elusive and private that no official photograph has ever been released and who has been dubbed “the fashion world’s answer to Banksy.”

The feature comes from Reiner Holzemer, whose previous work includes “Dries,” the film about designer Dries Van Noten. That was sold by Dogwoof, which has also boarded “Without Compromise.” It will present the project to buyers at Cannes.

Aminata Sambe is producing the Margiela film. “Dogwoof has an incomparable slate of world-class quality documentaries and they did a great job selling ‘Dries’ worldwide. It is therefore a real pleasure to work with the team again.” Holzemer and Sambe said.

“We are thrilled to work on the story of such an enigmatic ​and mysterious ​designer; and even more so given that extraordinarily, it’s the first time Margiela has agreed to be part of any film about his life or work,” added Ana Vicente, head of sales, at London-based Dogwoof.

Dogwoof has solid fashion credentials. It handled sales for Lorna Tucker’s Vivienne Westwood film “Westwood: Punk, Icon, Activist.” Although Westwood herself was not a fan of the film, it was well-received. Variety said it was a “consistently entertaining, enthralled portrait of aberrant British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood…Sharp-lined but entirely flattering.”