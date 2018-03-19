Longtime Publicity Executive Marsha Robertson Dies at 63

Marsha Robertson, Hollywood publicist who worked on films such as “Jurassic Park” and “Back to the Future,” died March 14 in San Francisco. She was 63.

She worked for over four decades as a marketing executive and public relations professional in the entertainment industry with filmmakers, actors and production companies. She started off in the agency business before rising to VP of publicity at MGM. During the 1980s and 1990s, she was a unit publicist on more than 20 major motion pictures including “Top Gun,” “Good Morning Vietnam,” “Beverly Hills Cop II” and “The Hunt for Red October” starring Sean Connery.

Following her work as a film publicist, she became the director of media relations at HBO. Then, in 2004 Robertson returned to the PR world and joined the Dart Group, a start-up public relations firm that grew into PR company 42West. She helped represent clients such as Tom Hanks, Noah Baumbach and Jonathan Demme. She also managed campaigns for movies like Mel Brooks’s “The Producers,” “The Interpreter” starring Nicole Kidman and “The Squid and the Whale” with Jessie Eisenberg.

After moving to the San Francisco Bay Area, she worked as director of communications for the Walt Disney Family Museum.

Born in Wisconsin, Robertson studied at Stanford and received a communications degree. In 2011, she joined Futures Without Violence, a non-profit that tries to prevent and end violence against women and children. Robertson helped create events and workshops for the organization.

She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Jacob Young, and a brother. Donations may be made to Futures Without Violence.