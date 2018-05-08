Mark Wahlberg’s ‘Six Billion Dollar Man’ Loses Director Damian Szifron

Damian Szifron has departed the director’s chair on Mark Wahlberg’s sci-fi actioner “The Six Billion Dollar Man” due to “creative differences.”

Warner Bros. confirmed the departure on Tuesday. The studio bought the rights to the project late last year from the Weinstein Company, which had been developing the movie with Szifron — best known for directing the Argentinian drama “Wild Tales.”

Warner Bros. announced in March that it had set an early summer release date of May 31, 2019. The studio is seeking a replacement for Szifron.

“The Six Billion Dollar Man” is based on the sci-fi TV series “The Six Million Dollar Man,” about a former astronaut, Colonel Steve Austin, portrayed by Lee Majors. Austin’s character, employed as a secret agent, had superhuman strength due to bionic implants. The series ran for five seasons on ABC between 1973 and 1978, and was based on Martin Caidin’s novel “Cyborg.”

In November of 2016, Wahlberg and Bob Weinstein made a presentation of the project to buyers at the American Film Market. Wahlberg had asserted that he was not interested in most superhero tentpoles, adding, “I don’t care what it is, how much I’m getting paid, I’m not leaving my trailer in a cape.”

POPULAR VIDEO ON VARIETY: